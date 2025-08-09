What Did Kristi Noem Do Before Joining Trump’s Cabinet? The Fact Might Shock MAGA Supporters

Kristi Noem is always questioned about her credibility to be in politics. This is similar to all MAGA cabinet members considering not all are qualified enough to handle what comes with the job.

Many people assume that the ICE Barbie may have served in the military before DHS; however, that isn’t the case. Despite getting made fun of at the Megyn Kelly show, Kristi Noem may have more experience in politics than any other member of the trump administration.

She wasn’t in the military, but she has been in politics since 2006. She got elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives. She also became a Civil Air Patrol member. Noem was also elected as the U.S.

House of Representatives in 2010, and then she ran for governor in 2018. She has been ambitious throughout her political career. She was serving her second term as the governor, but Trump appointed her as the DHS secretary.

Kristi Noem on CBS describes her book, which will be remembered for the passages about how she murdered her dog, as “a how-to guide for how to make your voice heard” pic.twitter.com/OnLsrAUAOx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2024



Noem’s political career transformation may have been unintentional initially. She has lived and grown up on a ranch, being used to that life away from politics. However, her life has been full of tragedies, as explained in her book.

Her father died after an accidental fall in the grain bin. After that, the family struggled for ten years to pay the taxes and went bankrupt doing that. She called her father a problem solver, and that’s what inspired her to.

She was angry at the system, so she wanted to make changes from the inside by entering politics. She felt like she needed to change the rules written in books after suffering financially from paying taxes for ten years.

Even for Noem herself, getting into politics was unexpected, but to make changes in the system, you have to be a part of it. Her family still doesn’t believe that she is in politics, as she has no filter.

BOMBSHELL: Kristi Noem accepted an $80K cut of what she raised for a nonprofit called “American Resolve Policy Fund” that promotes HER OWN career. The puppy killer didn’t disclose the income from the dark money group on her disclosure form when she was selected as DHS Secretary. pic.twitter.com/B9Vjf9QrUd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 30, 2025



She says that she has been like that ever since she was little. Her not having a filter has landed her in some controversies, too. People call her out for killing her dogs at the ranch.

She has had a controversial take on COVID and its spread, too; she was against the idea of masks and social distancing. She refused to acknowledge any medical advice despite being appointed as the medical chief for South Dakota. Meanwhile, her grandmother passed away due to COVID.