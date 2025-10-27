“We’re Not Playing Games” – Trump Issues Stern Warning to Putin Over ‘Unlimited Range’ Nuke Test

Donald Trump has slammed Vladimir Putin for the recent nuclear missile testing. The nuclear missile called Flying Chernobyl is described as having unlimited range and being able to fly for days. After the successful testing, it is ready for battle.

On the other hand, Trump has warned Putin, saying, “He ought to get the war (in Ukraine) ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year. That’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles.” Trump called the missile testing inappropriate for Putin.

In a response to Russia’s nuclear missile, Trump added, “They know we have a nuclear submarine, the best in the world, right off their coast. It doesn’t need to fly 8,000 miles. They’re not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either.”

He told the reporters on Air Force One that more sanctions could be coming to Russia after the recently imposed ones. The US imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft energy giants. Moreover, he asked Putin to end the war and declare victory for both countries.

This was met with retaliation as the Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Trump of committing an “act of war” against Russia — further fueling fears of World War III. Trump also canceled the Budapest summit with Putin that was supposed to happen after the Alaska summit.

He decided not to go ahead with it to avoid the same result as the Alaska summit, which led to no resolution for the war or significant sanctions on Russia. The missile testing also comes right after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is planning new strikes on Ukraine. He had also asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles to defend Ukraine, which he denied.

The new missile tested is 9M730 Burevestnik with the code name Skyfall. Earlier, it was called the “uniquely stupid weapon system,” since it has more threats to Russia due to the radioactive trails.

The missile was able to fly for 15 hours, covering fourteen thousand kilometers. It has a thermonuclear warhead, and its length is 12 meters. It is one of the six super weapons of Russia. Some other Russian nuclear weapons include Zircon, Avangard, Satan 2 and Poseidon submarines. Earlier, Russia had tested Burevestnik, but it was unsuccessful as the prototype crashed.