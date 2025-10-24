Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev Calls Out Donald Trump After He Cancels Budapest Summit

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, has accused Donald Trump of committing an “act of war” against Russia — further fueling fears of World War III.

The Kremlin issued a warning after Trump canceled a planned summit with Putin in Budapest. The U.S. also imposed new sanctions on Russian energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft. Moreover, he also imposed new harsh sanctions on Russian energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft. The sanctions have been imposed on the two big oil companies for a short time, in hopes that the war will be settled soon.

Moscow officials are also speculating whether the US is providing the Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, Trump had denied that after his meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Medvedev took to Telegram to declare the US as the enemy, he wrote, “If any of the numerous commentators still had illusions – here you go. The USA is our enemy, and their talkative ‘peacemaker’ has now fully taken up the path of war with Russia.”

Former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev launched a wave of criticism and threats against Trump and the United States. "The U.S. is our enemy, and their talkative 'peacemaker' [apparently referring to Donald Trump] has now… pic.twitter.com/KZbB9ST4ID — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 23, 2025



His statement further reads, “Trump has canceled the Budapest summit. New sanctions against our country from the US. What’s next? There will be new weapons—besides those damned Tomahawks.”

Many people are speculating that since Russia could not directly condemn Trump’s actions, the former president came forward to do so. Meanwhile, Trump stated, “I don’t want to have a wasted meeting, I don’t want to have a wasted time. It didn’t feel right to me. It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get to, so I cancelled it. But we’ll do it in the future.”

Trump also indicated the major reason for declining to be present at the meeting is Moscow’s refusal to cease fire. In addition, there are no near future plans for another meeting with Putin. Canceling the Budapest summit is a way to prevent a similar conclusion as the summit in August. A European senior diplomat stated, “I guess the Russians wanted too much and it became evident for the Americans that there will be no deal for Trump in Budapest.”

The Alaska summit with Putin had failed with no resolution over the ongoing war. Medvedev claimed Trump’s actions have given Russia “the green light” to escalate attacks on Ukraine. “It is now possible for Russia to ruthlessly strike with various weapons at all [Ukrainian] hideouts,” he wrote.