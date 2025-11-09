‘We’re Going to Get Killed’: House Republican Admits Party’s in Trouble In Midterms

Rep. Jeff Van Drew didn’t hold back this week as the New Jersey congressman delivered a warning that if the GOP doesn’t take health care costs seriously, “we’re going to get killed” in the 2026 midterms. He gave his point of view during an appearance on Fox Business while the country faces a record-breaking government shutdown and voters deal with rising premiums.

It’s easy to understand his concern as open enrollment for Affordable Care Act plans started earlier this month, and insurers nationwide are raising premiums by an average of 26 percent. If enhanced tax credits expire at the end of the year, many families could see those costs rise even more. For millions of Americans, this isn’t just a talking point; it’s a serious monthly burden.

Voters are aware of this situation and a recent Associated Press-NORC poll showed nearly six in ten respondents are “extremely” or “very” concerned about rising health care costs. Such anxiety usually shows up at the polls. Van Drew recognizes this, clearly stating that his party needs to address health care now, or face serious consequences later.

His remarks came at a time of heightened frustration with Washington. The government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, has lasted for weeks. Both parties are blaming each other while government employees go unpaid. For Republicans, the optics are poor; the party is caught up in internal conflicts while Americans struggle with increased bills and tighter budgets.

The moment is particularly challenging following recent Democratic victories. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger won the governor’s mansion by focusing on affordability issues. In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill used a similar message to succeed. Even in New York City, Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race with a campaign centered on the rising cost of living and the need for solutions.

Van Drew’s frustration highlights what many in the GOP admit privately but seldom say publicly: health care is a political minefield that remains difficult to navigate. “We need to deal with [health care] now,” he stated. “It’s the right thing to do, just morally. Number two, we’re going to get killed [in 2026].”

Republicans have spent years promising to “replace” the Affordable Care Act, but the alternatives have never come together in a way that voters can truly feel. Van Drew believes the party needs to start fresh, create “a good, solid, thorough replacement,” and make affordability a key focus before Democrats take control of the conversation.

While Republicans have some proposals, such as addressing pharmacy middlemen and advocating for more transparency in hospital pricing, these ideas have yet to resonate with voters who simply want their medical bills to stop increasing. Meanwhile, Democrats are positioning themselves as protectors of affordable coverage, pushing to extend subsidies and stabilize premiums.

For Van Drew, the math is straightforward: health care costs keep rising, voters are frustrated, and if Republicans can’t show they have answers, they will lose. “It’s about winning. We have to win the midterms,” he said. “If people are struggling with their health care, it’s not going to help us.”

This moment of honesty in Washington serves as a reminder that often, the most significant political warning signs come from within the party itself.