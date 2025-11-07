No Pay, No Planes — Air Traffic Chaos Due to Shutdown Hits America Just Before the Holidays

The Republicans’ call to reopen the government seems to have further prolonged the shutdown. Nearly 40 airports have now stumbled into an unprecedented mess. With an expansive holiday travel schedule approaching, some of the biggest airports in America might face massive delays. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), these airports will experience a staffing crisis, particularly among air traffic controllers.

The FAA oversees more than 44,000 flights daily. The staffing crisis will impact the daily operations of thousands of scheduled flights across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford have already announced a slower schedule starting Wednesday. Bedford said that the airline industry is heading into completely uncharted territory.

FAA has announced a 10% cut in air traffic at 40+ airports — to ease the load on air traffic controllers working without pay. That means rolling delays, missed connections, and more unpredictability at major hubs like JFK, DFW, and DCA. — Jose Sanchez (@JoseInNorte) November 6, 2025

Bedford explained his take on these unprecedented times, saying, “We’re in new territory in terms of government shutdowns. I’m not aware, in my 35-year history in the aviation industry, of a situation where we’ve had to take these kinds of measures.”

One of the key reasons behind airport staff calling in absent is the severe cuts to their pay. Many have had their payments withheld since the beginning of the shutdown, while others have received only partial pay. Finding it hard to make ends meet, employees have decided to stop working until they are paid.

The airports facing this unfortunate situation include four of the largest hubs in America: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. Air traffic controllers in many of these airports have been working without pay since October 1. Some have been working six days a week, often with overtime. From frustration to financial strain, many are now seeking new jobs or are unable to cover daily expenses, forcing them to step away from work.

The FAA stated that it was making extraordinary cutbacks to ensure that passenger safety is maintained at all times. Bedford said the staffing issues were caused by increased fatigue due to excessive workloads. He indicated that the agency is at a tipping point.

He added, “We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating. The system is extremely safe today and will be extremely safe tomorrow. If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures.”

Happy (GOP Has control of House + Senate) Thanksgiving 😂 ‘FAA to cut flights by 10% at 40 major airports due to government shutdown’ — Korocko (@KoroChan0802) November 6, 2025

Anxious passengers are calling airline hotlines for the latest updates on their flight schedules. United Airlines released a statement on social media assuring travelers that updated schedules would be provided in advance, allowing passengers to reschedule or request a refund. CEO Scott Kirby stated that most of the cuts would affect smaller regional routes rather than major travel hubs.

In other news, Donald Trump addressed the extended shutdown during a breakfast meeting with senators at the White House on Tuesday. He said the shutdown has become one of the largest stalemates in U.S. history and emphasized the need to reopen the government “soon — and really immediately.”