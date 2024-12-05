Wendy Williams Reveals She Was Groped By the 'Worst Guest' on Her Show: "You All Saw It..."

The Wendy Williams show popularly ran for twenty seasons from 2008 to 2022. Williams turned the spotlight on emerging and talented entertainment personalities as well as highlighted the latest fashion trends on her show. The talk show host shared her affection by hugging her guests on live TV, however, in 2017 Williams made serious claims about being groped by her 'worst guest'. “You all saw it and didn’t say a word,” Williams said without naming the person. “And I felt it and I didn’t say a word. My staff saw it and that guest will never be here anymore. He’s not relevant anymore.”

According to Cheat Sheet, the veteran host remarked further that she was a newbie back then and did not know how to react in front of a live audience.“I hug my guests; he hugged me but lays on my breasts inappropriately and I didn’t know what to do because I am brand new on TV, whereas now, I would definitely push somebody through a glass coffee table,” she added. “After the hug, he looked up at me, he goes, ‘Oh! You’re not Oprah!‘” It wasn't long enough before internet users found out that it was comedian Gilbert Gottfried whom Willaims had indirectly accused of sexual misconduct.

In case anyone is wondering this who @WendyWilliams was talking about.... Gilbert Gottfried #WendyShow pic.twitter.com/Boxo4CCPHi — GiGi’s CeeCee🌸 💚🩷🙏🏾 (@The_Glam_Guru) November 21, 2017

According to Fandomwire, as she continued her show, Williams grew pretty descriptive, making it easy for online sleuths to figure out who she was referring to. The person was a short comedian, she said, and the man allegedly invaded her personal space and even made a crude joke about it. After digging further online users found out that Gottfried had made a mockery of the moment by composing a vulgar tweet, "Buried my face in #WendyWilliams enormous breasts today. Probably wouldn't be a bad way to die." The comedian had been a guest on the show in 2011.

Buried my face in #WendyWilliams enormous breasts today. Probably wouldn't be a bad way to die. http://twitgoo.com/28jg2s — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 27, 2011

Netizens soon blasted him, "That's what I thought, I do remember that episode. He was so creepy and you could see Wendy was uncomfortable in that interview," a person criticized. "I thought it was him. When Wendy did that voice. I also thought it was odd the way he laid his head on her chest. I also could tell Wendy was uneasy about that," a netizen agreed. "@RealGilbert is disgusting. Being eye level w/my boobs is Not an invitation to put your face in them! He has been getting away with being inappropriate for years! The last straw for me was when he joked about victims of the 2011 earthquake & tsunami in Japan. Go away!" another person slammed.

I thought it was him. When Wendy did that voice. I also thought it was odd the way he laid his head on her chest.. I also could tell Wendy was uneasy about that... — Barbara Ann Piner (@BarbaraAnnPiner) November 22, 2017

When Inside Edition asked Gottfried for more information, the stand-up comedian replied that he was unable to recall the specifics from years ago. Additionally, he was questioned if he was ever barred from the popular talk show, to which he never gave a clear answer. Gottfried also never responded directly to the harassment claims. The comic however claimed to be unaware of the allegations, “Not that I’m aware of," he said.