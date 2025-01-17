Wendy Williams Opens Up About Life with Dementia, Says “My Life is Ridiculous”

Wendy Williams, who has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, has decided to speak up about her situation. The star’s life is more or less controlled by a woman named Sabrina Morrissey. Sabrina is in charge of making all health and finance-related decisions regarding Williams’ life.

In a recent interview with Don Lemon, the Wendy Williams Show star opened up about the struggles of being under conservatorship. The 60-year-old shared how her life is “ridiculous”. She continued while adding how she has been “trapped in conservatorship.”

“I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life… I’m isolated,” Wendy noted. The TV personality also shared how she felt like she was in “prison.” She revealed how her guardian doesn’t permit her to step out. “All I can do is look at the window,” Williams added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendywatchers)

During her podcast appearance, the star shared that she has been staying at a New York City wellness facility. Lemon, who has been a longtime friend to the star, then asked her about her health.

The journalist referenced a November court filing done by Morrissey. The court documents detailed Wendy being “incapacitated permanently” and noted that she has “dementia.” Wendy seemed hesitant to answer the question with the fear of being “punished.” She replied while noting, “I don’t know how much I can talk without being punished.”

Williams also got vulnerable in the podcast appearance and shared how she won’t be permitted to see her father anymore. “I won’t be able to do anything,” she added. The star also vocalised her fear of being “stuck” in the “prison” she is in, for the rest of her life.

BREAKING: Wendy Williams reveals she is being locked away in a senior care facility against her will. The guardian Sabrina Morrissey has sold her apartment. #FreeWendy pic.twitter.com/nZcwKrMeWY — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) January 16, 2025

Wendy noted that she is not in “a good position” in life given the conservatorship and the restrictions that come with it. “My life is screwed up. You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated,” she shared. The talk show host also revealed that her guardian is trying to “control” her and everything she does.

The star spoke up about her situation in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. She shared that she is “not cognitively impaired” regardless of what her “care team” claims. During the interview, Wendy shared how she doesn’t even have access to her finances and only has “$15” she can use.

Her access to the internet is also restricted by her guardian. The star pointed out how her situation really is “emotional abuse”. In 2023, Wendy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. Aphasia is a condition that affects an individual’s communication abilities while frontotemporal dementia impacts behavior and cognitive functions.

Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie has come out to speak up for her aunt. “We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us,” Finnie revealed. The star’s niece also defended her and warned people not to “twist” the situation. Reports suggest that Wendy’s family do not know the details of her treatment or where she is being treated. The star’s family is allowed to talk to her only when she contacts them.