Wendy Williams' Legal Guardian Shares Heartbreaking Health Update Amid Her Dementia Battle

News about Wendy Williams—the energetic talk show host who was once an irrepressible figure in the world of entertainment—has deeply stirred the celebrity world. This challenging path for 60-year-old Williams stems from a degenerative health condition. Sabrina Morrissey, Williams' guardian, disclosed some extremely upsetting details regarding her health at the moment.

“[Wendy Williams Hunter], an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated,” the letter, filed on November 12 states. For someone who was once a bold and self-assured character on daytime television, receiving this challenging diagnosis in May 2023 marked a significant shift.

There is also controversy surrounding the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? According to Morrissey, it is taking advantage of Williams during a tough time in her life. The legal drama took an even more dramatic turn when Morrissey took A&E Television Networks to court. Her lawyers described the documentary’s portrayal as ‘disgusting,’ arguing it showed a vulnerable woman in a negative light and claiming the network tricked her into believing it would improve her public image. Even her longtime publicist, Shawn Zanotti, was on the same page. “She thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career,” Zanotti told NBC News. “She would be mortified. There’s no way you can convince me that she would be OK with looking and seeing herself in that way.”

Screenshot of Wendy Williams from her documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ (Image Source: YouTube | Lifetime Movies)

Williams is facing mounting problems, from health issues to legal troubles, including those involving her finances. In 2022, Wells Fargo even went to the lengths of freezing her accounts because they were concerned that Williams may not be of a healthy enough mindset to properly maintain them. Shortly thereafter, a judge placed her under Morrissey’s guardianship, making her the legal guardian of the former news anchor. Despite all of the aforementioned setbacks, Williams' medical team has remained very optimistic regarding their patient. Earlier this year, her medical team stated she is still capable of many tasks and retains her trademark sense of humor. The documentary came after Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship back in April 2022.

Wendy Williams spotted in public for the first time in over a year. pic.twitter.com/HhJfFBWmvQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2024

Additionally, her family has not been pleased with the guardianship arrangement, citing limited opportunities to see her. According to the People, she was last seen in August with her son, Kevin Hunt Jr., near a holistic shop in Newark, New Jersey. Her fans, who have expressed concern for her well-being, were pleased to see her resuming normal activities. They are hopeful she will return to her routine soon. Williams expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love she has received and hopes her story inspires others facing similar challenges.