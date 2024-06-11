When Whoopi Goldberg Yelled 'None of Your Business' at Sara Haines on Live Television

Whoopi Goldberg of "The View" screamed, "None of this is your business!" as she launched into an enraged tirade live on television. In a heated discussion that was captured on video, Goldberg yelled at Sara Haines, her co-star. Fans have been astonished by "The View" star's recent outbursts, both on and off the show.

Goldberg, 67, criticized Haines, 45, a fellow panelist, following a discussion regarding LGBTQ+ rights. The television personality had opened Friday's program of the talk show with footage from the White House that stated that President Biden is striving to defend the community.

Political strategist Ana Navarro became passionate when the comedian questioned the other panelists if they thought the initiatives would be successful. Republican anti-LGBTQ+ policies, according to the Nicaraguan-American commentator, are being used to motivate voters to cast ballots "out of fear, anger, stress." As per The U.S. Sun, she stated, "Through the paranoia and stress that drag queens are coming for your children. People, let me tell you this. Drag queens don't even like children - they don't tip and they don't drink!"

Haines then added, "Yeah, and people aren't bringing kids to drag shows. There are drag readings where it's children's reading material and they're reading and entertaining them because drag is a performance art. I love a drag show, it doesn't mean my kids belong there right now. But it's not because of the drag queens, it's because of the sexually explicit language and some things. That's all."

The journalist then changed the subject to gender-affirming medical treatment, asserting that considerably fewer kids seek top surgery than the number of minors who undergo breast reductions. Haines criticized pro-lifers who don't support those who require surgery. However, Goldberg was moved by the remark, and she abruptly cut off her co-star and the conversation.

She said, "None of this is anybody's business! This is the part that I don't understand. You are telling me that I don't know my family. You're telling me I don't know my kid. I'm telling you, you don't know my kid. You don't know what I'm going through. You don't know what I need and you're not asking me," she lashed.

"You're not helping me. You're scaring my kids. You're making them feel like they don't deserve to be here and they don't deserve to live. This is on your hands. This is what we're dealing with," she concluded.

Just a few days before making this comment, Goldberg had appeared on social media to complain about a recent incident that "really p**sed" her off. "The View" presenter shocked her audience with a brand-new online video in which she discussed her passion for video games and her rage over a crucial aspect of a trending new game that she recently purchased.

