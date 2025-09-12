Wendy Williams’ Comeback Dreams Shattered as Dementia Battle Takes a Turn

Wendy Williams built her career talking about other people’s lives. For years, she held the mic while millions watched. Now, people are talking about her instead. Recent reports tell a complicated story. Williams recently told television viewers she’d return to Hollywood. However, according to RadarOnline, she failed a medical competency test. Doctors say this shows her dementia is worse than she’s let on. Where Williams once chased headlines, the headlines now follow her…and they aren’t the kind anyone would choose.

The news hit hard for the 61-year-old star. Williams lost her popular talk show back in 2022. Health problems and personal struggles made continuing impossible. Last year, doctors diagnosed Williams with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. The aphasia affects her ability to speak clearly. Since then, a court has assigned guardians to manage her healthcare and money. Williams insists she doesn’t need this oversight. She’s stated publicly that she is “not incapacitated” and can handle her own affairs.

However, these latest medical findings mean the guardianship arrangement will remain unchanged.

Not too long ago, Wendy called into Good Day New York defiantly. With her caretaker and friend Ginalisa Monterroso beside her, Wendy insisted she’d passed her hospital evaluations with “flying colors.” Monterroso backed her up live on air, telling host Rosanna Scotto plainly: “She had those tests, she’s been deemed not incapacitated.”

It was supposed to be Wendy Williams’ triumphant return. But now, the ground seems to have shifted beneath her feet. According to sources speaking with RadarOnline, doctors have run a “significant number of tests” recently. Those tests back up the original diagnoses of dementia and aphasia. This news casts doubt on all the hopeful talk about her comeback. The reality, it seems, is much harsher.

The legal guardianship over Wendy’s life and finances has been a point of tension since it began in 2022. Sabrina Morrissey now holds that role. But it hasn’t been smooth. Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and some family members have tried challenging the guardianship and Morrissey’s position. For the time being, though, the court’s decision holds firm.

Williams’s affairs remain under someone else’s control.

A lawyer for Morrissey confirmed there are “complications” with the ongoing legal disputes. In plain terms — expect more drawn-out court fights ahead, with Wendy Williams in the middle. The toughest thing to watch for her longtime fans is how Wendy’s illness has changed her. This woman built her career on bold opinions and unfiltered celebrity gossip: always sharp, always fearless.

Now the same disease stealing her memory seems to be softening her edges. Even if her talk of a comeback feels unlikely, she isn’t ready to fade away quietly. But dementia doesn’t care about daytime appearances.

While Wendy Williams insists she’s “fine,” medical evaluations say differently. That’s why the court-ordered guardianship remains in place. Her talk of a Hollywood comeback seems more like hopeful thinking than an actual plan.

Williams remains compelling and deeply saddening to watch. Even now, her struggles unfold like a public broadcast.

