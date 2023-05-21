Wendy Williams Backs Out of $25K Speaking Engagement Citing Poor Health

In a surprising turn of events, renowned television host Wendy Williams has made headlines once again, this time for pulling out of a highly anticipated speaking engagement at the Atlanta Women’s Expo. The former daytime TV star, who has faced ongoing health challenges in recent years, cited concerns about her well-being as the reason behind her last-minute cancellation. With the entertainment industry buzzing about Williams' abrupt exit from this $25,000 gig, questions are being raised about her current condition and the impact it may have on her future endeavors.

According to The U.S. Sun, sources close to Wendy Williams have revealed that her team had been deliberating for weeks about her ability to take the stage at the Atlanta Women's Expo. Speculation about her health and concerns over her erratic performances have been swirling, causing friends and family to worry about her overall well-being. Williams' ability to string together coherent sentences has reportedly become unpredictable, leading some to question whether she will ever regain her former prowess.

The Atlanta Women's Expo, which had eagerly announced Wendy Williams as its keynote speaker, received an unexpected blow when news of her cancellation broke. An Expo representative confirmed the withdrawal, stating that Williams would provide a video apology to be played during the event. While disappointed attendees were left wondering what could have caused such a sudden change, Williams' absence from the Expo's website further reinforced the reality of her withdrawal.

Adding to the growing worry surrounding Williams' condition, her younger brother, Tommy Williams, expressed his deep concern during an interview with The U.S. Sun. Tommy revealed that he and his elderly father had filmed with Wendy Williams in April for her upcoming documentary. He voiced apprehension about the timing of the production, questioning why it was happening when it was evident that she was not in the right frame of mind to take on such projects.

Tommy, while frustrated with the production, emphasized that his frustration is not directed at his sister. He further conveyed his worries about the potential repercussions of the ongoing production on Wendy's well-being in the future. He contemplated the release of the documentary and questioned the desirability of such memories. Tommy also pondered on why Wendy couldn't have fully recovered before engaging in new projects, expressing frustration over how others have treated her during this challenging period.

Tommy Williams lamented that Wendy's health has hindered her ability to contemplate and make informed decisions, leaving others to take charge on her behalf. He mournfully remarked that all this time, Wendy could have been focusing on her recovery. Regarding Wendy's current state, Tommy expressed sadness and referred to her condition as "sad" and indicative of poor health. He reportedly even accused Wendy's manager, Will Selby of forcing Wendy to travel when she can't. Selby, however, refuted the claim of Tommy expressing frustration, stating that no such conversation had taken place.