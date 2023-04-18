Wendy Williams Starts Filming "Secret Project" Shortly After Rapid Weight Loss

The widely acclaimed Talk Show host, Wendy Williams is back into filming action and is planning on making a comeback with a "mystery project." According to Page Six, the iconic broadcaster was recently spotted filming a mystery project in New York City. Her rep, Shawn Zanotti told the outlet on Friday that “it is definitely not a reality show.”

“After taking a long break, Wendy feels some of the best days of her life were in media,” she said. “She has been in media since her early 20s and wants to return to what she loves. Getting back to what she loves is something that is important to her. Yes, Wendy is filming…Yes, she is gearing up for something and the specifics of that can’t be disclosed as of yet.”

In a previous conversation with the outlet, Zanotti had mentioned that the formerly retired 58-year-old TV maven has been working on "several projects" after being ousted from the Wendy Williams Show last year due to health concerns. “Right now Wendy is working on several projects. … She is ready to get things rolling and get back to being Wendy Williams.” While not giving too much information about the yet-to-be-launched The Wendy Experience podcast, Zanotti also confirmed, “Yes, the podcast is still in the works.”

The clarification comes less than two months after the former daytime talk show host arrived at a restaurant with a nearly 30-person camera crew in tow. “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set,” an onlooker said at the time. “Approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.” The source continued, “One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests like they were extras in her movie.”

Photos captured outside the eatery showed Williams was wearing a combo of designer logos for her rumored film debut. A reel of the evening was posted on The Wendy Experience podcast show Instagram page with the caption, "Dinner with the TEAM!"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Brian Ach

According to OK!, a source spilled that the crew didn't look like they had been "hired by a network" and that it didn't look like it was "pre-planned" because a producer was handing out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons at the upscale eatery.

More recently Williams' brother, Tommy Williams, slammed Wendy's film crew for forcing her to work despite being in poor health. He questioned the crew's relevance to being on set with her and expressed sincere concern for his sister's health as she "does not look ready to start a podcast." The reality TV personality, who has battled alcoholism publicly, checked into a treatment facility in September 2022 after her fallout with production company Debmar-Mercury. Now that Williams is out of rehab, however, she is reportedly focused "on her overall wellness" and ready for a big comeback.