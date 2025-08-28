Wedding Bells Ringing Soon for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce but Legal Experts Raise the Alarm Why a Prenup is Absolutely ‘Necessary’

It’s a love story, and Taylor Swift just said yes! Fans around the world are rejoicing in the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. The couple, who have been together for two years now, announced the news on social media a few days ago. Legal experts are now giving the pair advice to safeguard themselves before they get married.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption to a joint post Taylor and Travis shared read. The photos that the couple posted featured them standing in the middle of a garden while they held each other.

Several legal experts have come forward to advise the couple to draw a solid premarital contract. Monica Mazzei, who serves as a shareholder in Buchalter’s San Francisco office and Chair of the firm’s Family Law practice, explained the importance of one.

“An agreement of this nature is necessary ” so that they can plan for what will happen in the event of a divorce or if they predecease their spouse.” The prenup would serve as a way to “protect her name” and “any copyright and intellectual property created during marriage.”

Signing such an agreement and making the right provisions can also safeguard the income the singers earn during the marriage. The expert spoke to The Mirror US while advising the couple to include a clause that makes it necessary for any divorce dispute to be resolved in private. The same should be done through a private judge or mediation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Mazzei points out how most public figures often forget to include the clause in their prenup agreements. She also went on to share her opinion of advising any couple who are getting married to discuss how the expenses are going to be divided before getting married.

The legal expert notes how this is a discussion that is crucial to Travis and Taylor’s relationship, considering that the singer is “significantly wealthier.” During the conversation with the outlet, Mazzei noted how both the stars lead an “extravagant” and “luxurious lifestyle,” while owning several properties and going on lavish vacations.

Today is a fairytale ❤️💍 Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we’re excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family! pic.twitter.com/ZnU6OHWRJU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2025

She noted how it would be in their best interest to have a talk about how their expenses would be split going forward. Mazzei shared how talking about it and mentioning the same in the premarital agreement will clear expectations regarding expenses moving forward.

The legal expert also spoke about the possibility of Kelce wanting royalties in any songs in which he is mentioned. “If the prenup states that her music rights are separate, then the song rights and royalties would be solely Taylor’s,” Mazzei points out. She advises the couple to start drawing up the prenup as soon as possible because it “takes longer than you think.”