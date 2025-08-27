Taylor Swift Warned to ‘Protect’ Her $1.6 Billion Fortune Before Marrying Travis Kelce – Here’s Why!

Singer, songwriter, and certified Queen, Taylor Swift has finally found her king in NFL star Travis Kelce. What started as a private relationship away from the public eye in 2023, with many assuming that this was going to be yet another relationship after the end of which she would drop another superhit album, Travis Kelce finally popped the question, and she obviously said YES!

The exciting news was shared on Tuesday through a joint Instagram post, where the couple adorably captioned their announcement: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Fans were thrilled by the news, with many speculating that an engagement had been on the horizon for months. Some even thought it might’ve happened sooner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

According to The Mirror US, the carousel post showcased a series of pictures of Travis in sheer joy as he knelt on one knee in a flower-filled garden alongside Taylor, who hugged him tight as he popped the solid rock onto her ring finger. However, amid the celebration, others urge the Grammy-winning artist to protect her hard-earned assets.

“A prenup makes total sense for them. Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion ( $400 million music catalogue, $160 million streaming deals, and $370 million revenues from tours are all part of it), and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference,” Kaa Chrobak, founding partner of Bespoke Law, told Page Six. Taylor Swift will have more assets to protect since her fortune is much larger than Travis Kelce’s.

“Taylor’s career is not only stable, it’s skyrocketing. She’s in her billionaire era, commanding record-breaking tour revenues, streaming numbers, and endorsement deals. She’s her own economy.”Kaa Chrobak added. If there’s no proper prenuptial agreement, then even a small portion of Taylor Swift’s fortune would be a lot for him. “Any payout he might owe her would barely dent her billion-dollar empire,” Chrobak added.

While most celebrities do a prenup in the United States, which is basically an agreement signed before marriage, where individuals divide their assets so that in case the marriage gets dissolved or there’s an unexpected death, it can protect the person’s financial interests and determine the division of property and alimony.

Taylor Swift recently reacquired the rights to her first six albums, a massive financial and emotional milestone. According to Monica Mazzei, a family law expert and partner at Buchalter in San Francisco, Swift would be wise to ensure that her music rights remain firmly in her name.

Monica emphasised that while public figures like Kelce can’t typically claim legal rights over being mentioned in a song, a well-drafted prenup could spell out whether he’s entitled to any royalties if named. The ‘Love Story’ singer also owns approximately $80 million in real estate, with properties in New York City, Rhode Island, and Florida, and rumours of the couple trying to acquire another home in Cleveland.

You think Taylor (1.6 billion) is using Travis (70 – 90 million) to escape poverty??? Taylor who is one of the richest celebrities currently living??? pic.twitter.com/NU8kFNVkoo — 𝚒𝚟𝚢🫧 (@periwinklhaze) August 27, 2025

The founding partner of the Texas-based law firm Kirker Davis also points out that Kelce’s sports career is short-lived since he is already 36. Hence, he should be more focused on carefully sorting out everything if he plans to retire in the upcoming years.

To this, attorney Kirk Stange agreed and added, “Given Travis may be near the end of his NFL career and Taylor will likely continue producing music for years, Taylor stands to lose significantly more without a prenup.”

Let me put this in terms Kirk understands. Travis is worth $60 million, Taylor is worth $1.6 BILLION. That aside, neither one is in charge, they are in love. He’s not familiar with that concept since everything is contractual with him, including his own “marriage”. — Edna B. (@OldSoul3333) August 26, 2025

While neither of the two lovebirds has commented about any potential prenup while writing this story, stay tuned for further updates. We wish Taylor and Travis a huge congratulations and cannot wait to witness the big wedding soon.