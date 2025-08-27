Expert Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Date – And We Can’t Keep Calm! 

Taylor Swift, one of the most popular singers from a global perspective, has now stepped foot on her wedding era. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see her start a new phase in her life. The news of the pop trailblazer has been on the headlines since she announced her engagement with her long-term boyfriend Travis Kelce on her Instagram handle, and it has been two years after the couple went public with their relationship.

As mentioned, fans have gone nuts, and there have been millions of impressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement post which reportedly hit over 11 million likes in an hour. And on top of that, Google didn’t lag behind on utilizing the opportunity as they updated its search feature in true Swiftie fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

And subsequently, speculations have come up regarding when Swift and Kelce will officially tie the knot. The Senior Couples Therapist at Manhattan Wellness, Elizabeth Marks, told reporters that the general timing is followed, like most couples do, and then the marriage can possibly take place in a year.

“I think there is a collective cheer for what feels like America’s homecoming king and queen getting engaged! As a therapist who works with couples and many in their engagement phase, the average time (of couples being engaged before getting married) I see in the US is generally 12 to 18 months,” Marks said, as per The Mirror.

“With other couples, we see that there is less of a wait time in their 30s because these couples tend to have a clearer vision of their resources and what they are looking for.”

She further stated that the pair of Swift and Kelce, who can “have everything at their fingertips” can either opt for a date as soon as tomorrow, or really wait to enjoy the time.

“I don’t have insight into their relationship but being so high-profile going quickly might enable them to have less public insight into what is to come,” Marks said. “As a therapist, we see that partnerships where couples feel secure and have moved through milestones ‘quickly’ and grown closer to be more ready for the next chapter and we see them often not to wait as long.”

It’s a love story, baby, just say YES. pic.twitter.com/rQ16b4Q076 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 26, 2025

The therapist also noted that Swift, who is a global artist and is also romantic at heart, can also take her time to perfect every detail of the wedding. “Taylor is someone who writes about the most beautiful love stories, so planning a wedding might need more time to get her perfect stamp of approval!” Marks said.

The fans of Taylor Swift, popularly known as the Swifties, always look for some easter eggs in Swift’s life and even decode her lyrics, outfits, and much more. And it is evident that several fans have already taken to social media to dissect the engagement, with a particular Reddit user joking, “I’m sure the public will be totally normal about this.”