“We Will Pay”— Savannah Guthrie Willing to Negotiate With Kidnappers a Week After Mom’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie and her family have announced that they are ready to negotiate with the potential kidnapper, nearly a week after her mom, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared. The 84-year-old went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026.

She was last seen outside of Tucson on January 31, 2026, with her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who reportedly dropped her off at home around 9:50 pm. Cioni is married to Nancy’s other daughter, Annie.

Investigators found bloodstains on Nancy’s porch and later revealed they matched hers. They also confirmed that the elderly woman did not leave her home voluntarily. Meanwhile, media outlets like TMZ and KOLD received alleged ransom notes, demanding payments in the form of bitcoin.

The first demand came with two deadlines, one set for February 5, which has already expired, and another set for Monday, February 9. KOLD anchor Mary Coleman reported that while the follow-up note included sensitive details, it did not contain any specific deadline.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed their awareness of the ransom notes and informed that tips and information were being shared with FBI agents.

Officials also arrested a man on February 5 for posing as an abductor and demanding ransom from Nancy Guthrie‘s family, but revealed he had no connection to the disappearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)



With no arrests or suspects being announced as of February 7, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings took to social media to share a desperate plea about their mom’s return. The Today Show host shared a video on her Instagram, directly addressing any potential kidnappers.

Savannah said that she and her family are willing to meet their demands in exchange for a safe return of her mother. ““We received your message, and we understand,” the journalist said in the video, where she was joined by her siblings, Annie and Camron.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” Savannah added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)



This is the second video shared by Savannah Guthrie since her mom’s disappearance. She demanded her “proof of life” in an earlier video.

“We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” she said in the message shared on Wednesday, February 4.

Savannah’s brother, Camron, also shared a similar plea on the former’s Instagram. “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he said.

“We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact,” Camron added.