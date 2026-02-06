“We Want to Talk” — Savannah Guthrie’s Brother Sends Message to Mom Nancy’s Potential Kidnapper

Savannah Guthrie’s brother, Camron Guthrie, addressed the potential kidnappers of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, in an Instagram video. Nancy was last seen at her home on January 31, 2026, and reported missing on February 1.

In the video, Camron said, “We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact. Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you.”

In a previous video, the three siblings shared heartfelt messages for their mother and looked to hear from the abductors to bring their mother home.

Nancy’s family said that they are ready to talk to the kidnappers and asked for proof of her being alive and well. Camron also stated that they have not heard from the potential kidnapper yet.

In the video, Camron said, "We NEED you to reach out. We NEED a way to communicate with you so we can move forward."



There were also reports of abductors sending a potential ransom note, to receive payments in the form of Bitcoin. However, that sender turned out to be a man from California, Derrick Callella, not related to the abduction.

He was arrested for harassment and threatening messages using text messages. Callella told investigator’s that he got the numbers of Savannah’s sister Annie and her husband from the website and decided to send them a message.

He allegedly wanted to see if they would respond to him. However, police were not able to establish any connection between the ransom demand received on Feb. 2 and Callella’s texts.

Savannah Guthrie also mentioned being worried about her mother’s health. She said that the woman is 84 years old and lives in constant pain. Moreover, due to her fragile health, not getting daily medication can be fatal to her.

All three of Nancy’s children are grieving and hoping for their mother’s safe return. Annie called her the light and beacon in their lives. She said their mother has been through great trials but still holds on to joy.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings speak out in a heart-wrenching video addressing her mother's potential kidnappers: "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her."



As per reports, Nancy’s Tucson, Arizona home showed signs of forced entry. Police also found blood at the scene, further confirming the struggle before the kidnapping.

All her basic belongings, including her hearing aid, wallet, cellphone and medication, were still at home.

Earlier, Donald Trump also posted on Truth Social, assuring he’s directing federal law enforcement to look into the investigation. Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel also said he is receiving direct updates on the case.

The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $50,000 in return of any information to help with the case. Apart from this, the sheriff’s office is offering up to $2500 for any helpful information that may lead to the kidnappers.