“We Have Tons of Evidence” — Donald Trump’s Arch-Nemesis Drops Biggest Truth Bomb

The buzz surrounding Donald Trump’s revenge politics keeps increasing day by day, and despite his dismissal of any of it being valid, one of his arch-nemesis’ recent statements might have added more fuel to the fire. While the 79-year-old is allegedly securing ways and means to get back at those who ordered his indictment the last time, Jack Smith, the man who was the Special Counsel for the DoJ, has now revealed that there are hoarding tons of evidence against the U.S. President.

For the unfamiliar, Trump was indicted based on an investigation that found him mishandling classified documents and obstructing subsequent investigation.

As per a New York Times report, Jack Smith had addressed it to the former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, highlighting that Trump’s case files contained abundant evidence of his wilful actions. Well, he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, along with details about his election crime allegations. This was directly in contrast to the kind of case lodged against Joe Biden, where the probe brought back no charges. He emphasized Trump’s obstructive conduct as the central conflicting point in the case files.

In his words, “The rule of law allows for different outcomes when the facts are different. One of the major differences between the two cases is the obstructive conduct in the case that I investigated. That’s important for a couple different reasons. One reason is: to prove illegal possession of classified documents, you need to show that…the defendant possessed the documents willfully, and that means he knew what he was doing wrong, and he knew he was possessing the documents. In my particular case, we had tons of evidence of willfulness.”

“Former special counsel Jack Smith has requested to testify in open hearings before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to present evidence from his probes into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and 2020 election interference efforts.” https://t.co/Ckc8nYGytC — 🌻 Liza Yes (@YesQuake) November 4, 2025

One of the more prominent pieces of evidence that Jack Smith pointed out was some of the highlight-worthy social media posts by Trump, as well as several public statements, that clearly gave off the impression that the documents dug out in the case were his, and he was allowed to keep them. Smith added, “And then after the investigation started, still refusing to give them back, and then trying to obstruct the investigation—that helps prove willfulness. That sort of evidence didn’t exist in the other case.”

Despite the massive claim by Smith, neither Trump nor the White House spokesperson has addressed the matter as of yet. Meanwhile, the U.S. President is believed to be putting up Jack Smith as his next target on his revenge hitlist. It is strongly believed that Trump might pressure the Department of Justice to indict him, just like he did for New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. In fact, Republicans in Congress, on behalf of Trump, have already taken a few baby steps on the same path.

🚨NEW: Jack Smith asserts in his newly-released report he would have successfully convicted Trump: “But for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the Presidency, the Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.” pic.twitter.com/ztsemjpKJO — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 14, 2025

Well, they have been trying already to refer Jack Smith to the Justice Department, based on allegations as to why and how he subpoenaed the metadata of some GOP lawmakers’ phones, while investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 elections in the United States. On the other hand, none of Smith’s investigations amounted to any criminal consequences for the current U.S. President, despite so many charges pressed against him. Interestingly enough, Trump pleaded not guilty to all of it, while Smith insisted that the cases he filed against the U.S. President were definitely not influenced by politics.

Clarifying misunderstanding about any third-party power fuelling his choice, Jack Smith, in one of his previous statements, had said, “While I relied greatly on the counsel, judgment, and advice of our team, I want it to be clear that the ultimate decision to bring charges against Mr Trump was mine. It is a decision I stand behind fully.”