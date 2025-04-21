“We are being used”—Woman’s Viral Rant Over Sister-in-Law’s Holiday Offer Divides the Internet

A woman’s question on her sister-in-law’s behavior on Mumsnet has divided the internet with some people supporting her and others supporting the sister-in-law. The gist of the question put up by the woman was that though her sister-in-law has invited her and her husband to stay at a beautiful holiday home by the sea owned by the sister-in-law, she has also asked them to do a number of chores that makes the trip feel less like relaxing and more like work.

The post mentioned, “she bought the home just before lockdown. Then headed there as soon as she could. So was based mainly there for 18 months. But in the last few years she’s actually barely been there. Just twice last year for a week at a time but moaned that she’d spent all her time there catching up with maintenance of the house and garden . I’m not surprised if it’s empty for 50 weeks of the year.”

She further added, “she’s rang us this week offering us a free week in the house in may. DH jumped at the chance and said yes before asking me. And initially I was thrilled too, moneys tight. We’d love to take our grandchildren who won’t get a holiday this year. But then I realised we are being used.”

However, then she mentioned that they were asked to clean the place properly and also to take care of the garden as the sister-in-law will be visiting a few days after they leave. This naturally made the woman feel like they were being used to clean up the place so that the sister-in-law could come and have a peaceful visit. Moreover, getting them to clean her house would also mean she saves on the cleaning cost, which could be another reason that she was letting the woman and family stay there.

One user supported her, saying, “She’s definitely using you. Up to you to decide if it’s worth it or not.” Another one wrote, “She’s absolutely using you to go in and clean it for her first.”

However, not everyone, including her own husband, shared her view. He thought that what was asked of them was rather a “small price to pay” for such a lovely vacation. The woman however got some support from the online community as some people shared her thoughts and agreed that her sister-in-law was absolutely taking advantage of them by making them clean the place before she herself comes and stays there.

Another section however, said the opposite, One user wrote, “I think it’s absolutely fair for a free holiday. I’d do it!” Another one came up with a different solution, writing, “If I were you I’d just pay someone to come in and clean for a couple of hours and then enjoy my holiday.” One user provided a more amicable view as they said, “I wouldn’t really be happy on principle, but is the bigger picture a nice holiday with your grandchildren, and is it worth letting it go.”