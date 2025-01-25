Do the Royals Ever Do Their Own Household Chores?

The Royal Family of Britain needs no introduction. With ample spotlight revolving around the royal lives, followed by how their day-to-day whereabouts have always been the top priority for most tabloids, it brings us to one question: is the media obsessed with the royals? Perhaps yes! From the late Princess Diana‘s fashion choices to Kate Middleton and King Charles‘ cancer battle, users online and journalists haven’t missed a detail when it came to talking about them. But have you ever wondered how they might feel being constantly scrutinized by the media? Are you ever curious if they wish to live like normal beings or do they ever indulge in mundane household work?

With the extravagant lifestyle of the royal family, the question comes across as an interesting one. Although they might have a litany of staff to assist them—far more than the average person—some might be surprised to hear that the royals aren’t afraid of getting little things done by themselves too. If you want to know more, scroll below to find a special list of royal family members curated to know the ones who love to complete their chores on their own.

The Prince and Princess of Wales—Kate Middleton and Prince William

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The most loved royal couple have multiple residences, but they mostly stay at the Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend school. The house reportedly is much smaller than the Kensington Palace, with four bedrooms and no room for staff to stay. Therefore, as per sources, Kate Middleton did not relocate her nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallroy, with them. Middleton wanted her kids to grow up amidst normalcy and hence push the little ones to indulge in activities like cooking, laying the table, and clearing up.

The Late Princess Diana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Diana Fashion (@princessdianaoutfits)

Prince Williams’s wife, Kate Middleton, wishes to raise her kids in a normal environment without the interference of the media and pre-existing royal privileges. Princess Diana made sure Prince William grew up in a similar way. Although as a royal, Prince William grew up surrounded by servants and palace aides, he was raised by his extraordinary mother, who reportedly shared similar values.

Furthermore, as per HELLO! before Diana’s tragic death in 1997, when she dedicated her life to her children, she preferred to do most of her work by herself rather than depending on the nannies assigned to the kids. Diana was known to be a hands-on mom, as she worked as a nursery nurse and lived in a flat in London with three friends before tying the knot with Charles.

Late Queen Elizabeth II

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Elizabeth II (@royalty.crown_)

The late Queen Elizabeth was a one-man army; she was the only female longest-ruling monarch in British history who ruled over 70 years. She became a respected figure across the globe due to her hard work, wit, and persona. While The Queen always had a team who catered to her needs, it was well documented that the late monarch loved working hard at the stables, but she was also unafraid of throwing on some marigolds and doing the dishes.

Yes, you heard that right. The Queen does her own dishes! As per HELLO!, former butler for Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, explained on a podcast appearance in 2020: “[The Queen] does like to go on picnics, but the food is all prepared,” he said. As she aged, she didn’t cook, but she ate four meals a day in small portions.

While she was a big fan of hamburgers made with ground beef, she skipped gluten-based food products like potatoes and pasta but also made sure to indulge in desserts now and then. She loved poultry of any kind and avoided starch.

Sarah Ferguson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)

The Duchess of York, who resides at the Royal Lodge with her former husband Prince Andrew, also has a handful of helpers around for their day-to-day tasks. Yet, before entering royal life, Sarah had a brush of the ordinary while working in a Swiss ski resort. Furthermore, Sarah worked as a chalet girl in Verbier, which meant she was used to doing chores like housekeeping, tidying, and cleaning the chalet.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh (@duchess_sophiehelen)

Just like Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie also worked in a Swiss ski resort as a representative of Crans-Monana. While we are unclear about the role she worked for, Prince Edward’s wife’s role must have included taking care of tourists who came for a holiday and wished to enjoy unforgettable ski experiences. Meanwhile, Sophie and Prince Edward now live at Bagshot Park on the Berkshire-Surrey border with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan and Harry❤ (@meghan_and_harry)

It is known by all that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their royal duties in 2022. Following the much-speculated move, the couple now spends their time traveling between the UK and the U.S. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in a mammoth mansion in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Before giving up the royal life, the couple lived at Nottingham Cottage, which happens to be a cozy, relatively small place, but perfect for the couple. it’s well documented that they used to cook together alone as a couple since Prince Harry got down on one knee and asked Meghan to be his wife while they were roasting a chicken for dinner.

Plus, since Meghan Markle was a former actress and had no royal background, she is said to be quite humble and lives a normal life. Overall, despite facing several challenges in their lives, the couple has been going strong for almost 7 years now.