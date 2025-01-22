Divorce On the Cards for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Rumors Reveal Divorce Book Deal in the Pipeline

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage has had to face divorce allegations time and time again. Despite the rumors, the couple has been going strong for almost 7 years now. A recent report could be pointing towards the fact that all is not well between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan were often spotted at events separately in 2024. The couple also took on projects they are individually passionate about. Their work schedules eventually kept them apart on multiple occasions. The circumstances only fueled the already existing divorce rumors around their marriage.

Rumors about a possible divorce have spread like wildfire after Vanity Fair’s recent report. The outlet revealed that Meghan was interested in writing a book about her life post-divorce with Harry. No “formal proposal” for the book idea was submitted, but the former actresses’ team was reportedly feeling out any leads from potential publishers.

Simps always perish, the foolish Prince Harry who abandoned his crown, family & country for a woman, is now facing divorce The woman, a divorcee B list actress Meghan Markle manipulated this foolish prince to abandon everything now she’s leaving him Lesson: If you allow her, a… pic.twitter.com/VJDU3HKmwB — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) November 26, 2024



Markle’s team reportedly even had a conversation with a publishing house about the book. The report suggests that there was no book actually in the works, just the possibility of one. “Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest,” the report claimed.

Speculation about the possibility of a divorce between the ex-royals has increased after the rumor about the book resurfaced. A source close to the Prince spoke to the Daily Beast while calling the recent report “unfair” and defended the couple.

“There was a book but there wasn’t a book, she was planning for life after divorce, but they are totally in love,” the source shared. They also noted how the story is not backed up by even a “shred of evidence.”

The source who is a friend of Prince Harry also claimed that the Vanity Fair story is making “a bad time worse.” The Duke of Sussex recently defended his marriage openly in a recent interview. Harry was asked about being away from Meghan when he attended the New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit, while the Duchess stayed back at home.

JUST IN: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May and Queen Elizabeth II will be in attendance, Kensington Palace says! pic.twitter.com/vN07ibm8vd — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 28, 2017

Andrew Ross Sorkin, the founder of DealBook noted how people are always “fascinated” by what Harry and Meghan are doing. Sorkin also mentioned that he had searched Harry’s name on Google prior to the event.

“And there’s articles left and right about, you know, ‘Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren’t you doing them together?’” Andrew pointed out.

Harry shared how news outlets have claimed that he and his wife “bought or moved house 10, 12 times.” He also mocked the outlets for claiming that Meghan and he have “apparently divorced” 10,12 times. The Prince concluded with a laugh as he joked, “So it’s just like, what?’ ”

If it serves as any comfort to the couple’s fans, Harry and Meghan looked very in love in the trailer of Netflix’s new show. The trailer shows a glimpse of Meghan in her element enjoying cooking and gardening.

The show will feature the Duchess with old friends and knew whipping up delicious dishes on camera. The trailer of With Love, Meghan featured a clip that showed Harry and Meghan sharing a warm embrace while they laughed at something.