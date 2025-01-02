Meghan Markle’s Instagram ‘Misstep’ Fuels Divorce Speculations With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has yet again found herself amidst another media speculation. Markle, who marked her social media return through a brand-new Instagram account on January 1, 2025, has created quite a buzz. When Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, she deleted all her social media accounts and was primarily seen as a part of the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has been inactive since 2020.

As per Newscreek, upon her surprising return, netizens quickly noticed that her profile originally only displayed her first name before it was updated to “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” A royal fan page on X (formerly Twitter) questioned if the couple had split after users spotted the alleged mistake. as in royal rules, changing her name in the profile from “Meghan” to “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, without “The” before the word Duchess, reportedly signifies that the couple might have split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

As per The Mirror, one user confirmed this on X and wrote, “Meghan’s Instagram has already had an update, changing her name in the profile from “Meghan” to “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” Another user stated, “Hopefully we will see another update, as she left out the ‘The’ in her title. No, ‘The’ before Duchess of Sussex means she is a divorcee.”

While Meghan Markle hasn’t confirmed anything, at the time of writing this news, the former Suits actress’s first post featured a black-and-white cinematic video reel that showed the Royal and former actress jogging on the beach before she stops to inscribe “2025” in the damp sand. It is believed that Prince Harry was the one behind the camera, as per Newscreek. This isn’t the first time that Meghan Markle has grabbed the spotlight for a vague reason; previously, she made headlines for reports of allegedly disrespecting the late Queen Elizabeth II, followed by giving out details about the Royal family and the “stepping down controversy” in Oprah Winfrey’s famous interview.

However, as per The Mirror, Prince Harry has laughed off several alleged media reports concerning the couple, including reports of divorce. The Duke of Sussex is down for a much-anticipated conversation with New York Times columnist and DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin, where he opened up on various aspects of his life. Upon asking about Meghan Markle and his relationship, he responded with a witty reply, “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10 or 12 times. We’ve divorced maybe 10, or 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

Midway through the interview, when the host questioned Prince Harry about the reason behind their solo appearances at public events, Harry indulged in another cheeky reply and said, “Because you invited me, you should have known,” making the audience laugh. Additionally, a friend formerly stated that they maintain a “functional and healthy relationship” and are merely preoccupied with work. As per Newscreek. Moreover, Harry also spoke about the constant media scrutiny he and Markle have been facing in the above-mentioned interview and said, “The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.” He added, “Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

While Meghan Markle’s social media comeback in 2025 has surely created the required buzz, we are yet to see if the former actress will post more about her personal life and sweet snaps with her husband. The account already garnered a good number of followers and we are sure this will mark an up-close and personal way for Meghan Markle to tell the world her side of the story.