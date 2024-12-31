Has Meghan Markle Landed in Another Controversy? Here’s What We Know

In recent news, Meghan Markle has landed in yet another media controversy, and this time she has been accused of once again disrespecting the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II. Notably, she was previously accused of making fun of the Queen in the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which has garnered a significant number of views since its release.

A video of hers has been making the rounds in recent times, eventually making it to the headlines and serving as the basis of the current allegation being made against Meghan Markle.

Filmed in June 2018, the video was shot during Markle’s first appearance at an event as a part of the Royal Family with the Queen. The day was reportedly filled with royal engagements and included the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge and an event marking the first anniversary of the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 72 residents at Grenfell Tower in West London.

Watch as Meghan Markle ignores advisors telling her not to walk ahead of The Queen Meghan refuses to listen & snatches flowers meant for Her Majesty pic.twitter.com/l3MJgMZZod — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) December 2, 2024

At the second event, Meghan Merkle was asked not to walk ahead of The Late Majesty but as seen in the clip, she does not seem to follow the instructions. As per Newscreek, it was also observed that Meghan Merkle took the flowers from an admirer in the crowd that were meant for the Queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex🌐 (@duke_.of_sussex)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, frequently face media scrutiny for living their lives on their terms. As per reports, the couple who stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family in January 2020 signed an £80 million contract with streaming giant Netflix in 2020, which included their documentary as well. However, failure to renew this agreement might even lead the couple toward a potential financial crisis in 2025.

While the couple has since embarked on various commercial ventures, including a new lifestyle brand headed by Meghan Markle called American Riviera Orchard, they no longer have an official residence in the U.K. In early 2023, the couple was asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, a Grade-II listed property on the Windsor estate. Harry and Meghan are also not referred to as his or Her Royal Highness (HRH) anymore. Additionally, Prince Harry has also given up his military titles, as per BBC.