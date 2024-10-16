Watch Kamala Harris' Jaw Drop as Maya Rudolph Nailed Her Mannerisms — Down To The Last Detail

Vice President Kamala Harris was left flabbergasted by the impression of herself on Saturday Night Live by Maya Rudolph. The Democrat nominee for the upcoming presidential elections shared how she felt about her portrayal on the television show. In her recent appearance on The View on October 8, Harris shared her take on the parody act when Joy Behar showed her the clip. Harris burst into laughter and showed her amazement after watching the skit.

This was the first time she came across the SNL clip from September 28. Rudolph who impersonates Harris appears dressed up with similar mannerisms to the Vice-POTUS. In the clip she hilariously states, "I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I’m in, which I will just refer to as Wisconsi-Pensyl-Va-Georgia. Because I am going to protect your Va-Georgia." After the clip ends, Harris gleefully claims, "Oh my God!... I hadn't seen that! She's so good. She had the whole thing—the suit, the jewelry, everything. Wow, the mannerisms!" The incumbent VP's reaction was lauded by many as they loved how she took the roast in good spirits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

User @gillyb1121 commented, "She’s such a good sport! Can’t wait til she’s President!" on the Instagram post of The View snippet. Another user @nugget927 wrote, "Time for a shirt that says “Kamala is protecting my VaGeorgia”!!!" @sblondelle appreciated Harris' sporty take on the clip and said, "Beautiful person morals, values, class, dignity, intelligence, respect. Doesn’t need to throw anyone under the bus. To make herself be seen or heard. My type of person." @moneychase_85 quipped, "Nothing like a good future president that got a sense of humor and knows how to take a joke Trump would never 😂" @bidemibello commented on the similar lines by pointing out, "See humor, so interesting to watch. The other guy would have started crying."

Damn she sounds like her 😂 — JT (@NoshrtCutz) September 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Donald Trump accused The View of being a biased platform. According to the HuffPost, the former President took to Truth Social and ranted, "Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a “dummy” every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES," after the telecast of the episode. Adding on, the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential polls and Harris' opponent claimed, "The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD."

Maya Rudolph is back as Kamala Harris on SNL.pic.twitter.com/8w5g068qBB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 29, 2024

The ex-POTUS also pointed out that the pertinent issues like "THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE" were conveniently ignored by the talk show.