‘Wasting Taxpayer Money’ – Kash Patel Accused of Hypocrisy After FBI Buys Luxury BMW Fleet

FBI Director Kash Patel is under fire for allegedly doing what he once criticized his predecessor for: wasting taxpayer money. The FBI recently purchased a fleet of armored BMW vehicles for the director’s use.

The BMWs are replacing the Chevrolet Suburbans that have typically been used by previous FBI directors. Patel reportedly wanted to maintain a low-profile presence while traveling, which is why the BMW X5 series vehicles were selected. In 2023, Patel publicly criticized former FBI Director Christopher A. Wray for what he described as wasteful government spending, including travel aboard a G5 jet.

Since reports of the purchase surfaced, Patel has faced widespread criticism over the use of taxpayer funds for personal benefit. The FBI, however, has defended the decision, stating that the BMWs were chosen as a cost-cutting alternative to the Suburbans.

According to a spokesperson, Ben Williamson, each Suburban would have cost $480,000, while the BMWs were purchased at roughly half that price, saving taxpayers about $1 million.

Williamson said in a statement to MS Now, “The FBI needed to update their vehicle fleet with four vehicles (which is common for security agencies) – and instead of paying for the traditional SUVs the FBI always buys, Patel chose a vehicle that is about $250k CHEAPER.”

However, Democrats remain unconvinced by the spokesperson’s explanation. Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles took to X to express disbelief that an FBI director would purchase a fleet of luxury vehicles.

He wrote, “I had to read this twice to make sure I was seeing it correctly. People can’t even afford groceries, but we’re letting Kash Patel buy a fleet of BMWs so he can look cool in front of his girlfriend?”

Kash Patel ordered brand new, armored BMW X5 SUVs instead of the standard Chevy Suburbans.

Some critics also expressed disappointment that Patel opted for a foreign vehicle brand while Trump is imposing tariffs on international imports and promoting the “Made in America” agenda.

This is not the first time Patel has been accused of wasting public money. It was previously reported that he traveled on a government jet to attend his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins’ concert. In his defense, Patel stated that he is obligated to use the jet, as FBI directors are not permitted to use public transportation, even for personal travel.