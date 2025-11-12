Kash Patel Slammed for Using Bureau Jet to Fly to Luxury Hunting Resort

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism again, this time, critics say he misused government resources. A report by the Wall Street Journal revealed that Patel used the FBI’s official jet for multiple personal trips. One trip included a stay at a luxury hunting resort in West Texas owned by a Republican donor and friend.

The Journal noted that since Patel became FBI director, the bureau’s jet has taken many trips. One flight route, in particular, received a lot of attention. Patel flew to San Angelo, Texas, where he stayed at the Boondoggle Ranch, a large hunting resort owned by the family of C.R. “Bubba” Saulsbury Jr., a longtime GOP donor. The jet reportedly remained there untouched for several days during the government shutdown.

This isn’t the first time Patel’s travels have made the news, in October, he used the same FBI jet to attend a wrestling event in State College, Pennsylvania, where his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, performed. The following day, the jet took him to her home in Nashville. This trip received backlash from both inside and outside the bureau. Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin called it “pathetic,” highlighting that taxpayers funded it while the government was partially shut down.

Frustration has been growing in Washington, according to the Journal. Officials at the Department of Justice reportedly complained to the White House about Patel’s frequent flights. Aides in the West Wing said President Trump’s team had warned senior officials months earlier to limit nonessential travel. The report also described Patel’s extensive travels as a topic of gossip within the bureau. It mentioned that Trump himself has often shown irritation in private, while continuing to publicly support his FBI chief.

Patel, known for hitting back, responded pointedl with a statement in which he stated, “Thankfully, Americans can see through WSJ hot garbage — this FBI has never been stronger.” The White House quickly defended him as well. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Journal that the president “is very proud of the work the FBI is doing under Director Patel’s leadership,” and praised him as a “key player on his law-and-order team.”

However, the optics around this situation are hard to ignore as the FBI’s plane is meant for official use, typically reserved for travel related to national security or urgent federal business. Patel’s trips, especially those involving personal events and visits to private resorts, have raised concerns among both career officials and political observers.

Patel’s supporters would argue that the criticism is exaggerated, claiming bureau directors can use government aircraft for safety and communication. But even some within Trump’s circle acknowledge that the timing isn’t great. “It’s just not a good look,” one former official told reporters.

For now, this controversy has added another challenge to Patel’s troubled tenure as FBI director. His time has been marked by loyalty to Trump, internal conflict, and a series of public disputes. Whether this latest issue fades or leads to more investigations is uncertain. Yet, for an administration already dealing with scrutiny over spending and ethics, the image of the FBI’s top official arriving at a luxury hunting lodge may be difficult to dismiss.