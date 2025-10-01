Was There More Behind Princess Diana’s Tragic 1997 Crash? Shocking New Claims Emerge

TW: This article mentions details of drug use.

The late Princess Diana needs no introduction! She was the perfect description of grace, resiliency, and style, who didn’t deserve the ending she got. Married at a young age, Diana was not just a mother to Prince William and Harry, but she was also the perfect balance of a woman who could connect with people from all walks of life back in the 90s. She supported organizations that helped people without homes, AIDS patients, and landmine victims.

Her beautiful eyes and charming smile made people believe in her philanthropic work. She was a rebel during those days, and ever since she joined the royal family, she had been under relentless scrutiny. It may have started as an innocent interest in the new bride of the royal family, but then, when her husband, Prince Charles (now King), had an infamous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, which only made it worse for Diana.

As per Radaronline.com, the affair became public quickly as Charles was stubborn and refused to leave Camilla. Eventually, the late Queen Elizabeth had to issue letters advising the royal couple to get a divorce.

According to sources, Diana and Charles parted ways in 1996; the former was heartbroken. In July 1997, at just 36 years old, Diana chose to vacation in St. Tropez with Dodi, the 42-year-old son of Harrods mogul Mohamed Al-Fayed. Princess Diana’s agenda was clear: She wanted to be away from the paparazzi ahead of Camilla Parker’s 50th birthday party in London.

Dodi and Diana began dating after their romance began in the summer of 1997 when Diana accepted an invitation to vacation with his family in St. Tropez. They spent time on his yacht. The companionship was like a breath of fresh air for the mother of two trying to heal from her heartbreak.

Alas, Diana’s destiny had other plans for her. The couple’s Paris trip marked her death in the fatal crash that occurred on August 31, 1997, when the couple’s Mercedes struck a pillar in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. While official investigations blamed the accident on high speed and the driver’s intoxication, unnamed sources now allege that cocaine was also discovered in the vehicle, but it was removed before the public became aware.

Another source told Radar Online that only a small group of people were aware that Diana and Dodi allegedly used cocaine socially. Still, authorities never revealed the information to the public to preserve Diana’s royal image, as the drug abuse angle would change the narrative around her death and ruin the royal name forever.

The report also ties these claims to long-standing rumors from the early 1990s that Princess Diana may have struggled with substance use during the emotional turmoil of her divorce from Prince Charles. Maybe Diana knew she was on a path of self-destruction, but her pain knew no bounds. When a woman’s honor is compromised by a third party, enduring betrayal in the public eye becomes even more painful.

In her final months, Diana reportedly encouraged Dodi to stop using drugs, and the two allegedly argued over his cocaine use during their summer travels in the Mediterranean. These claims have reignited interest in Diana’s state of mind and personal struggles leading to the crash.

A widely publicized letter from 1993, she allegedly expressed fears that Prince Charles was plotting to kill her in a staged car accident. While there’s no evidence to date, we only know a bunch of conspiracy theories now. Diana’s death highlights the injustice women face living in a man’s world. (even for a royal member).