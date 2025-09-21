“One of the Hardest Things…” How King Charles’ Life Changed After Princess Diana’s Death in More Ways Than One Could Imagine

It has been a long time since King Charles and Princess Diana were married in 1981, and then the two separated in 1996. They first met when Princess Diana was 16 and King Charles was 29.

She passed away in 1997 in Paris, and her death had a profound impact on King Charles’ life. Overnight, King Charles became a single father to Prince William and Prince Harry. Princess Diana’s death was tragic and overwhelming for the public as well as the royal family.

While King Charles was grieving, he was also there for his kids, who were also traumatized after their mother’s death. The two were just 15 and 12 at that time, and King Charles used to take them on family trips, being a hands-on father.

When Princess Diana died, King Charles made sure to give her a royal funeral. He even flew to Paris with her sisters to get her body. He ensured the mother of his children was wrapped in the royal standard.

Charles became king late, at a time when the monarchy is deeply unpopular. He’ll forever be tied to Diana’s tragedy, his romance with Camilla is still nauseating, and his failure as a father to Harry is plain to see. He represents the monarchy’s slow, shameful end. pic.twitter.com/oGtLr6UZD9 — the blue (@thebluestshade) April 12, 2025



Moreover, he had to tell his children about her death. Harry recalled the moment, “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell their children that their other parent has died.”

He was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But … he was going through the same grieving process as well.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ relationship with his mother was affected as he had to go against her wishes. Charles wanted an appropriate royal funeral for Princess Diana, and according to the rumors, he might have gone against his mother to honor his late ex-wife.

The queen would have opted for a private funeral. Despite being there for his kids, King Charles also suffered a lack of popularity in the public after Diana’s death. Many rumors claimed he might have been involved in Diana’s death.

In addition, his affair with Camilla added more heat to the rumors. Last but not least, King Charles had to wait for years to have his own happily ever after with the now Queen Camilla. The two got married in 2005.