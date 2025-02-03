Was That CGI? Melania Trump’s ‘Rare Affection’ for Donald Trump Caught on Camera in Resurfaced Clip

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been making headlines ever since the president-elect won the elections and returned to the White House as the 47th president following his highly anticipated inauguration on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. The tabloids can’t seem to get enough details about Trump’s son Barron to Melania’s outfit choices. And who can blame them? Love the Trump family or hate them, they’re back in the spotlight and ready to dominate once again.

Keeping their political status aside, Donald Trump and Melania Trump share a love story straight out of the movies! Despite a significant 24-year age gap, the duo has been together for two decades. It all began in 1998 when Donald Trump, then 53, a father and newly divorced from his second wife, Marla Maples, met 28-year-old Slovenian-born model Melania Knauss (her maiden name) at a New York party, where they first crossed paths.

It was an awkward meeting, as President Trump was at the party with a date. Upon asking for her number, Melania hesitated and instead asked for his number. Mesmerized by his energy, the former model later spoke to Trump, and the two began dating. While the chemistry between the young couple was undeniable back then, recent reports prove that they are still young and romantic at heart.

As per The Irish Star, an old clip from an episode of The Apprentice back in 2006 has shown President Trump and his First Lady Melania sharing a rarely witnessed affectionate moment. The snippet, which aired before the beginning credits of a season premiere for the show, began with Donald, who was around 60 at the time, seated in a fancy white Rolls Royce Corniche convertible in the driveway of a stately, oceanside estate.

The clip then sees Trump getting out of a vehicle as Melania comes down a fleet of stairs with Baby Barron in her arms, looking as radiant as ever. “Daddy’s coming home! Say ‘hi, daddy!’” Melania raved as Trump headed toward them both and greeted his wife with an affectionate “hi, honey.”

“Hello, honey, welcome home,” the first lady warmly replied as he leaned in for a kiss on the lips before leaning over to kiss their only child. The camera then cuts to the couple walking and talking before they stop so he can address the camera. Meanwhile, the footage was posted on X by the user Our Lady Melania and has over 50,000 views. One user complimented Melania Trump and wrote, “I think she’s gotten even MORE beautiful,” while another user gushed over baby Barron and said, “The dude has aged very little if at all in 20 years.”

Coming to the massive age gap between the two—which was the least of their concerns—Melania opened up about it recently following Trump’s inauguration ceremony as another clip began circulating on social media of an interview with Melania, conducted just a year after she met Donald Trump. As per Barron Trump’s newly found media attention, the youngster is currently 18 years old and believed to have helped his dad in his election campaigns. He has been praised for his striking looks, voluminous hair, and charming demeanor in public events.