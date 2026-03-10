Was Rihanna Home When a Woman Unleashed 10 Rounds on Her Beverly Hills Mansion?

Authorities arrested a 35-year-old woman for firing at least 10 rounds at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills residence. The pop star was reportedly inside her home when the alarming incident unfolded. However, she didn’t sustain any injury.

The shooting occurred at around 1:15 p.m. local time, and law enforcement officials responded to the incident within five minutes. After the suspect fled the scene in a white Tesla, authorities were able to track her down and arrest her without incident in a parking lot of a shopping complex. The arrest was made 30 minutes after the initial 911 call.

The suspect has been identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a resident of Florida. She fired gunshots aimed at the luxury property’s entrance, exterior walls, and an RV parked in the driveway. Authorities are shocked by the culprit’s audacity to carry out a shooting in such a high-security area in Los Angeles.

​Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that she used an AR-15 weapon. Following the arrest, some shocking information about the culprit has come to light, which points toward her obsession with the Talk That Talk singer.

A public Facebook profile with the same name as the suspect and her photo as the profile picture has several claims about Rihanna. She can be seen tagging Rihanna’s social media handle in some of these posts. The latest post by the account was as recent as February 28.

It has been reported by The Independent that Ortiz, who is a resident of Orlando, is not a one-time offender. She has quite a lot of criminal offenses to her name and has been arrested multiple times in her home state, Florida.

​In 2013, the shooter filed for bankruptcy. Then in 2021, she was charged with careless driving. Less than two years later, she had been accused of domestic violence and battery. An Orlando Police Department incident report suggests that in 2023, the shooter attacked her ex-husband while their child was present, following a heated argument over text messages.

When her ex-husband said he would be dropping off their daughter at her apartment, Ortiz threatened to use violence, saying, “You’ll be getting socked on the nose tonight.” Ortiz violently attacked her ex-husband when he approached her in her apartment. He tackled her to the ground and called the police, who left their daughter in his custody.

Armen Arias, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, revealed that they found an assault rifle and seven casings in Ortiz’s vehicle. She has been booked on an attempted murder charge, and her bail has been set at $10.2 million.

