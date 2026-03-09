Woman Arrested After Open Firing at Rihanna’s LA Residence While the Singer Was Inside

Law enforcement officials have arrested a 30-year-old woman for causing a disturbance at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills residence by firing multiple shots. A police report reveals that the pop star was at home when the incident unfolded. Authorities are now treating the case as “an active LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division investigation.”

According to an official report, the incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, March 8, at around 1:15 p.m. local time. The suspect fired approximately 10 rounds from a vehicle toward Rihanna’s private residence.

Authorities said they responded to reports of gunfire in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles at 1:21 p.m. local time. Rihanna was inside her home at the time of the incident.

Rihanna lives at the property with her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children, RZA, Riot, and Rocki. It’s still unclear whether her partner or children were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. However, neither Rihanna nor anyone present at the house sustained any injuries.

The woman reportedly fired shots aimed at the property’s entrance gate, exterior walls, and an RV parked in the driveway from a white Tesla, then fled the scene driving south on Coldwater Canyon Drive. Dispatch audio reveals that at least 10 shots were fired, and one of them pierced a wall of the house.

A police helicopter later tracked the vehicle to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks. Authorities were able to arrest the suspect without incident around 30 minutes after the alleged shooting.

Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times, “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings.”​

Although Rihanna has yet to speak on the matter officially, a source has reportedly told People magazine that the singer was doing “okay” following the incident.

The incident occurred after A$AP Rocky revealed how he and Rihanna battle boredom in their relationship, even after many years of dating and having three children.

“You’ve got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends. We roll dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I’m saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?”

Authorities have yet to reveal the identity of the woman they have taken into custody. The motive behind the crime remains unclear.