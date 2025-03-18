Warning for Trump & Musk! You May Be Committing a Crime—Will History Catch Up?

Since he came back as the American President, Donald Trump has been doing pretty much whatever he likes. From involving tech billionaire Elon Musk in important governmental decisions to spending most of his time out golfing, Trump has been going by his own whims without considering the needs of the American citizens.

While both Trump and Musk have claimed that their primary goal remains to make America great again, their actions stand in stark contrast to their words. A series of promises that Trump had vowed to fulfil on his first day as the President remains unfulfilled. Bringing down the price of everyday items and stopping the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine are two prime examples of day one promises that Trump has failed to keep.

Moreover, the Trump-Musk duo has also been systematically destroying various federal departments with rampant budget cuts and mass firings. Their reason behind doing so remains the goal to save American tax payers’ money but it seems that they are mainly fulfilling their personal agendas by doing these random cuts. With Musk’s DOGE by his side, Trump’s decisions about the various federal departments have badly hit the veterans, a significantly respected population of America.

Trump has also been quite stern with his immigration policies and has made it his personal goal to deport as many people as possible. While it is of course important to handle the illegal immigration situation in America, it should also be kept in mind that randomly deporting a huge bunch of people cannot be the solution. Trump has also invoked an ancient law from the 18th century to land alleged Venezuelan gang members in prison.

While his continuous reckless actions have not yet landed him in any massive trouble, history stands as a witness that such actions have often made heavyweight leaders pay high prices. Be it Hitler or President Richard Nixon, they all had to pay for what they did and while it seemed impossible to stop them when they were ruling, time did bring an end to them and thus there is no reason that the same will not be happening to Trump.

It should be noted here that Trump’s decisions not only serve as key examples of bad politics, but also have real life repercussions that are hurting the American people badly. From the rising price of everyday items to the gradually diminishing education sector, the people of America would soon find themselves in states of despair if Trump and Musk keep doing what they are currently engaged in.

Moreover, contrary to what a lot of people believe, Trump and Musk do not work as hard as they make it seem. Musk has, according to Politico, installed a huge TV for his office that is adjacent to the White House so that he could play video games. For someone who has the big responsibility of a country on his shoulders, his attitude makes it seem like the whole thing is a game to him where he could act on his own desires without having to think of the consequences.

It now remains to be seen how long it takes for the people of America to understand this come together in protest for their own betterment.