Does Elon Musk Have ‘Right Judgment’ The Way Government Works?—Here’s What Americans Think!

If there’s one person who is less popular than Donald Trump among the masses at the moment, it’s Elon Musk. At least, that’s what a recent CNN/SSRS poll has revealed. According to the survey, 53 percent of Americans voted that they have an “unfavorable opinion” of the tech mogul and supposed head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

While 35 percent have a positive view of Musk, 2 percent said they have “never heard” of him. Furthermore, the poll results revealed that 62 percent of American adults agreed that Elon Musk lacks the “right experience” to make changes to the government or its agencies. 61 percent also claimed that he does not have the “right judgment” to do so.

This poll comes after a significant surge in Elon Musk’s power and influence in the Donald Trump Administration. Ever since Trump took office in January, Musk has been by his side as an advisor. The SpaceX founder has also been at the helm of affairs at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While the DOGE was created with a mission to save taxpayers’ money, reduce federal spending, and bring down the US national debt, its cost-cutting measures have resulted in widespread layoffs in the federal sector. Elon Musk’s role in these measures seems to have influenced how the masses perceive him, resulting in unfavorable poll results.

In comparison, President Donald Trump’s overall favorability score was 45 percent, while his unfavourability rating was 52%. This is in line with his highest ratings during his first term in office. 44 percent of Americans held an unfavorable opinion of Vice President JD Vance, while 33 percent rated him favorably and 23 percent had no opinion of him.

The CNN poll was conducted via the Internet and telephone by SSRS. The research company used a nationally representative panel of adults who were 18 years of age and above. Conducted between March 6-9, the surveys were obtained with a representative sample of 1206 respondents. According to SSRS, the margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-3.3 at the 95% confidence level.

The poll results also come amid a boycott of Tesla products, a company that Musk owns. Shares plummeted by more than 15 percent this week. While stock analysts claimed that the primary reason for the fall was a prevailing fear of whether the brand could meet production targets and a drop in sales, Donald Trump associated the slump with the boycott led by “radical left lunatics.”