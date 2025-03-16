War Heats Up! Trump Launches Airstrikes on Yemen, Warns Iran of Consequences

Ever since Donald Trump began his second term as President, his controversial decisions have continued to raise eyebrows both domestically and globally. Be it reshaping federal agencies or his trade policies, the US leader has made it clear that he is governing on his own terms!

Now, his latest move has escalated international tensions! Trump has launched a series of US airstrikes on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. According to him, this action is necessary to protect American interests in the region. He claimed that the attacks were must to keep American shipping and military assets safe.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” Trump wrote on social media. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

The Houthis reported heavy bombardments across multiple locations, including Sanaa, Saada, Hodeida, Bayda, and Marib. The death toll has reached at least 31 people, including women and children. Another 101 individuals were wounded, according to Yemen’s Houthi-run Health Ministry.

Trump also warned Iran to not take side of the rebel group. He promised to consider the country “fully accountable” for any kind of actions of its proxy. This comes just two weeks after he sent a letter to Iranian leaders that offered a diplomatic path to restart talks regarding Iran’s advancing nuclear program. But now after this aggressive move, any possibility of de-escalation seems very much unlikely.

A US official speaking on condition of anonymity said this was only the beginning of ongoing airstrikes targeting Houthi positions.

Houthi deputy media chief Nasruddin Amer vowed retaliation. He stated, “Sanaa will remain Gaza’s shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges.”

Another spokesman, Mohamed Abdulsalam, dismissed Trump’s justification. He called the claims about Houthis threatening global shipping routes “false and misleading.”

The Houthis had previously warned they would resume attacks on Israeli-linked vessels in response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza. However, there have been no reported attacks since that warning.

Saturday’s airstrikes marked the first US attack on Houthis under Trump’s second term. The mission was executed solely by US forces, unlike previous joint operations involving Israel and Britain.

The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group which is supported by three Navy destroyers, one cruiser, and the USS Georgia submarine, played a major role in the Red Sea offensive.

Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf club when he announced the attack. He remarked that the strikes were necessary to counter economic losses and global instability.

“These relentless assaults have cost the US and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,” he said.

With Trump escalating military operations in the region, global tensions stand at an all-time high. The Houthis are defiant and Iran is yet to respond. Many have started fearing this could widen an already volatile conflict.

The big question now is, will these strikes be a one-time retaliation or the start of a prolonged military engagement?