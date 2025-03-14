Military Ordered to ‘Reclaim’ Panama Canal as Trump Warns of China’s Growing Influence

President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to develop plans for “reclaiming” the Panama Canal and that was confirmed by two U.S. officials who are familiar with the matter.

The move comes under Trump’s strategy to counter China’s growing influence in the region. According to him, that is a direct threat to U.S. security. During his recent address to Congress, Trump was upfront, “To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal.”

However, there is no clear definition of what “reclaiming” actually means in this context. In a conversation with NBC News, officials said that U.S. Southern Command has been assigned to explore various strategies that range from increasing U.S. military presence in the area to working with the Panamanian military. And, in extreme scenarios, seizing control of key areas of the canal is included as well.

China’s Presence is Concerning

Trump has been consistently vocal regarding the concerns about China’s growing foothold near the canal. He claimed that Chinese-backed ports at both ends of the waterway pose a major security risk to the U.S. He even dropped a warning that Beijing could potentially use its influence to restrict U.S. access to this critical global trade route.

Panama and China, however, have turned down the claim of any foreign control over the canal. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino stated that his government alone manages the canal. Similarly, China’s Foreign Ministry called U.S. concerns “baseless” and insisted that Beijing has never interfered with the canal’s management or operations.

Military Options on the Table

According to officials, potential U.S. strategies include:

Ensuring safe passage for U.S. ships through the canal.

Expanding U.S. military presence in the region.

Taking control of key operational areas along the waterway.

Securing or developing new ports near the canal.

Right now, a military invasion is considered highly unlikely. But, Trump has not ruled out the chances of using force if diplomatic and economic strategies fail. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to review these plans before his upcoming visit to Panama next month.

Trump’s Strategy to Counter China

Trump has been upfront as he mentioned that the U.S. must act now to prevent China from gaining more control in strategic trade routes. He took example of a recent U.S. corporate acquisition of Panamanian ports as part of his administration’s larger plan to reassert American dominance over the canal. “We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back,” Trump stated.

Despite Trump’s strong stance, Panama has pushed back on his claims. They are very clear on their part that Panama Canal is not up for negotiation.

The situation is tense, with global trade and U.S.-China relations hanging in the balance as Trump takes a step forward with his plans.