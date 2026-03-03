War and ‘Heaven’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Trump’s ‘Mental State’ Over Recent Actions

In a recent episode of The Megan Kelly Show, Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that she might have had enough of President Donald Trump. The former representative made it clear that there are a lot of things about Trump’s recent behavior that have given her pause for thought.

From the president’s ramblings about heaven to his decision to start an unprompted war in the Middle East, Greene slammed Trump by questioning his decisions and his sanity.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

publicly rebuked President Donald Trump over recent U.S. strikes on Iran. Accusing him of abandoning his pledge to keep America out of foreign wars.@FmrRepMTG pic.twitter.com/UeFwnMt9DQ — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) February 28, 2026

In recent public interviews, the president has seemed very concerned about whether he is going to heaven, which one can wonder did not sit well with his Make America Great Again (MAGA), Christian-aligned base.

Greene was very vocal about her criticisms of Trump, especially with all the wars that he has been starting. Speaking on Megan Kelly’s show, she said, “Donald Trump has said repeatedly he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven. I want to ask a serious question: What’s on his mind? What is his mental state?”

In the months leading up to the war with Iran, Trump has said multiple times that he hopes he can get into heaven, but doesn’t think it is going to be likely. Given the businessman-turned-politician’s advanced age, many have been speculating whether Trump is counting his days.

The president has also claimed that there are a lot of people out to get him. This was right after an armed man was captured breaching Mar-a-Lago’s perimeter.

Trump, however, clarified that he was merely joking when it comes to his heaven claims and said that it is probably very likely that he is going to get into heaven.

According to the Irish Star, Trump said, ” I never get a fair break from the fake news, which is back there. That’s a lot of fake news. Last time I was having a lot of fun, we had 60,000 people, and I’m talking about the fact that I will never make it to heaven. I was being funny … I really think I probably should make it.”

Trump: “I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.” pic.twitter.com/y1izqVGM84 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

Greene, however, must have missed the memo. On the show, she continued to question what had gone wrong behind the scenes. She said, “If he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he’s toward the end of his life, how does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a president who is convinced he’s not going to heaven?… What is happening to the man that I supported?”

Trump has made a lot of bizarre statements during his time as the president of the United States. This has fueled a lot of speculations and conspiracy theories. However, some very real problems with his administration have the whole Republican party concerned.

There are rumors of a shake-up in his core cabinet amid mounting pressure from the public to unredact parts of the Jeffrey Epstein Files. There are also accusations that the Department of Justice (DOJ) mishandled the files, and must hence be investigated themselves.

There is a section of critics who believe that the Republican party is nervous about the midterm elections, with top party officials believing that they might lose it to the Democrats. Democrats, in turn, have vowed to investigate a slew of Republican officials should they regain control of the Senate or the House of Representatives.