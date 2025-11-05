‘Wannabe King Declared He Would Defy Court’ – Donald Trump’s SNAP Post Sets Off Internet Firestorm

Donald Trump is under fire from millions of Americans affected by the SNAP cut while the federal shutdown enters its second month. Questions remain about access to basic food aid, all thanks to the President’s hindsight that suggested to him that, till now, all these benefits have been wasted on the not-so-needy.

However, a federal court order has already directed Trump to release the SNAP funds and restore them as before, even if it meant withdrawing from emergency funds. But it seems the 79-year-old GOP head is in for a clash directly with the court directives as well.

On Tuesday, November 4, Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post carried a shred of worry for many Americans as he openly proclaimed having no intention to restore SNAP benefits. Continuing his long rant shifting blame to the Democrats, Trump remarked that the funding of SNAP increased more than required during Biden’s reign and was haphazardly handed out to anyone. Trump said the benefits would be restored only if the radical left democrats open up the government and not before then.

If you are willing to defy court orders to starve 42 million Americans, you have lost your humanity. Trump needs to follow the law and fully fund SNAP benefits. pic.twitter.com/jFS97OPwUn — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 4, 2025

A clash between Trump and federal judges now seems inevitable. The post read as “SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Because they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

Trump’s statement not only defies the court order, it also contradicts the White House Press Secretary’s assurance that the administration will be complying with the court directives. Adding to the concern is the suggestion that these SNAP benefits might not be renewed for as little as a few weeks to several months in total. As a result, over two dozen states have already sued the Trump administration over the lapse in SNAP funding, which threatens access to food for millions.

Obviously, with Trump’s threatening message, social media users reacted with outrage and disbelief about what else he might target next, now that Trump seemingly wishes to exercise more power than ever in his second term of presidency. Screenshots of his post went viral on X and received an alarming rate of backlash from internet users, especially since the USDA had already confirmed the release of a contingency fund in order to keep the SNAP payments flowing.

A user commented on the appalling situation and wrote, “After a judge ordered Donald Trump to make SNAP payments, the wannabe king declared he will defy a court order and won’t help people afford groceries. Trump’s message to 42 million Americans: eat dirt.” The message is clear, as many other people resonated with similar emotions, as they aren’t on the same page with Trump, who’s hell bent on withholding such crucial funds, which are for something as fundamental as human sustenance.

“These blue states have abused the SNAP program.” @SpeakerJohnson 85 of the top 100 counties to receive SNAP benefits are counties Trump won in 2024. Why do Republicans hate their own voters so much? pic.twitter.com/yJRgzMa0Pc — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) November 3, 2025

Another netizen commented, “Trump confirms he’s weaponizing hunger”, while another user wrote, “If you are willing to defy court orders to starve 42 million Americans, you have lost your humanity.” A third person also joined in with a similar approach and expressed, “Trump needs to follow the law and fully fund SNAP benefits.”

Meanwhile, an account registered with the name ‘The Democrats’ took a direct swipe at Trump’s verdict and wrote “BREAKING: Donald Trump just announced he will withhold SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans throughout the duration of the shutdown, DEFYING previous court rulings. The cruelty is the point.”

For context, right after the court rulings ordering the GOP government to freeze SNAP benefits entirely, Donald Trump patting himself on the back with self-serving goals, as he had stated, “If the Court gives us the appropriate legal direction, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay.” That being said, the Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins had also added that even if the funds were to be released, it would take months for everyone to receive their partial SNAP benefits in November.