“Wait Till Trump Is Dead”—Vet Vowed to ‘Mag Dump’ Trump as FBI Seizes Weapons, Explosives

A military veteran in Portland is facing federal charges after authorities say he made chilling threats against Donald Trump — including statements about wanting the president dead — while allegedly building a cache of weapons inside his home.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old Travis Juhr posted a series of alarming messages on social media that ultimately caught the attention of federal investigators. One post read, “I can’t wait till Trump is dead.” In another, authorities allege he wrote that he wanted to “mag dump Trump,” slang for unloading a firearm magazine into a target.

According to Law & Crime, the posts were reported to the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates threats against current and former presidents. What initially began as troubling online rhetoric soon escalated into something far more serious, investigators say.

When agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Juhr’s residence, they say they discovered multiple AR-style rifles, shotguns, large quantities of ammunition, Tannerite explosive targets, and compound bows. It seemed as if Juhr’s words weren’t just empty threats. He could back up his posts with action if he chose to. Court documents describe a growing arsenal that raised concerns among law enforcement about potential violence.

🚨🚨Travis Juhr’s detention hearing today at 1:30pm PST finally facing justice for his vile online threats against President Trump, ICE patriots, and innocent families! No room for that hate in America. Keep him locked up and send a message: Threats won’t be tolerated! 🇺🇸🦅🔒… pic.twitter.com/FjzYqimTQq — PortlandPatriots (@PatriotsinPNW) February 17, 2026

Authorities allege Juhr’s threats extended beyond the president. He also reportedly targeted supporters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including a mother and her 13-year-old son who had attended a pro-enforcement rally known as “Patriots Night.” In one message cited in court filings, Juhr allegedly wrote, “Divine punishment will be the price for your wickedness.” Another post referenced being “excited for the obituaries.”

Federal prosecutors say the combination of violent rhetoric and weapon stockpiling created a dangerous situation that required immediate intervention.

Prior to the federal arrest, local authorities in Oregon had already sought an extreme risk protection order against Juhr, citing what they described as escalating hostility and threats of lethal force. Such orders are designed to temporarily restrict access to firearms when someone is believed to pose a risk to themselves or others.

Investigators have not alleged that Juhr had direct access to the president or that an attack was imminent. However, officials emphasized that threats against elected leaders are taken seriously regardless of location or circumstance.

“The safety of protectees is our highest priority,” federal authorities have repeatedly stated in similar cases, underscoring the rapid response protocol when credible threats surface.

🚨Big Win: I’m happy to announce that ANTIFA Travis William Juhr has been arrested by the FBI after threatening to kill me and my friends on multiple occasions. pic.twitter.com/MZHwKZvgZO — Lancevideos (@lancevideos) February 12, 2026

The arrest comes amid heightened national concern over political violence and online radicalization. Law enforcement agencies have increasingly warned that inflammatory rhetoric on social media can quickly translate into real-world danger.

Juhr now faces federal charges related to making threats against a sitting president. If convicted, he could face significant prison time.

As the case moves through the court system, authorities say it serves as a stark reminder of how digital threats — even those typed behind a screen — can trigger swift federal action when they cross into potential violence.

For now, investigators say the weapons have been seized, and the threats neutralized. But the case underscores a broader reality in an increasingly polarized climate. Words, especially when paired with weapons, carry consequences.