Man Who Vowed to Kill Trump ‘With His Bare Hands’ Sentenced After Chilling Assassination Threats

Federal authorities have detailed a disturbing case involving a man who openly vowed to assassinate President Donald Trump, allegedly declaring that “Donald J Trump must perish” and promising to kill the president “with his bare hands” in what he described as “the greatest presidential assassination ever.”

According to court records, the Christopher M. Davies repeatedly expressed violent intent toward Trump, framing the killing as both necessary and historic. Prosecutors said the language went far beyond political rhetoric, amounting to direct, explicit threats against a sitting president.

In one of the most alarming statements cited by investigators, the Christopher Davies wrote: “To whom it may concern: I have connections with Islamic Terror Cells that are directly affiliated with Isis. I have contacted other members and followers via a cellular device on this compound, and I have orchestrated the most daring Presidential assassination that this country has ever seen. P.O.T.U.S. Donald J Trump must perish, this nation must be brought low, and the pillars of ‘Democracy’ must crumble. I will personally be responsible for the greatest Presidential assassination ever, I will go down in history. All you have to do is watch.”

Later the same day, prosecutors say the threats escalated when the Christopher M. Davies doubled down on his earlier claims. He issued a second statement confirming that his earlier declaration about assassinating Trump was “true and factual,” adding, “all you have to do is wait and see what unfolds.”

Court filings further describe an interview with federal agents in which the defendant showed no hesitation about his intent. “When asked why he wrote it, the defendant stated that ‘you would have to watch,’” prosecutors wrote in court documents. “The Special Agents then asked the defendant what he would do if President Trump was sitting near him, and the defendant claimed that he would attempt to kill the President with his bare hands.”

Authorities said those admissions eliminated any ambiguity about intent and triggered immediate coordination with the U.S. Secret Service. Investigators noted the suspect’s fixation on notoriety and history raised red flags commonly associated with credible threats against protected officials.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Sheri P. Chappell ordered Christopher M. Davies to serve 27 months in a federal correctional facility after he pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of making threats against the president of the United States, the Justice Department announced.

Davies has a prior criminal record. Court documents show he was previously convicted of felony robbery and is currently serving a state prison sentence at the Charlotte Correctional Institute in Punta Gorda, Florida, about 150 miles northwest of Miami. He is scheduled to be released from state custody in June 2032, at which point he will be transferred to federal custody to begin serving his 27-month sentence.

Prosecutors said Christopher Davies’ criminal history heightened concern, emphasizing that prior violent behavior is a key factor when assessing threats against Trump.

The Justice Department stressed that threats against the president are serious federal crimes, regardless of claims that statements were exaggerated or symbolic. Officials said the case underscores why explicit calls for violence are treated as national security matters.

Authorities said there is no indication Christopher Davies came close to carrying out an attack on President Trump. Even so, federal officials emphasized that the swift prosecution sends a clear message: threats against the president will be investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law.