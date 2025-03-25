Volodymyr Zelenskyy Had a Special Gift for Trump—But Their White House Meeting Went Completely Off Track!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent candid interview with the Time Magazine has revealed that he had come with a gift that he would have liked to give Donald Trump. However, given how their meeting went completely south, the gift never made it to the American President.

Zelenskyy revealed that he had brought the heavyweight world championship belt of Oleksandr Usyk, a champion boxer. However, instead of giving Trump this gift right away, Zelenskyy first offered him a folder that was filled with images of Russian soldiers brutalizing Ukrainian soldiers, which led Trump to say, “That’s tough stuff.”



If things had proceeded normally from this point, Zelenskyy would have given Trump the actual gift that he had brought for him. However, it only kept getting worse and Zelenskyy found not a single moment that would have been appropriate to offer the gift. Their fallout was public and Trump and JD Vance together attacked Zelenskyy.

Things got even worse when Trump said to Zelenskyy, “You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three.” Moreover Trump also threatened to stop sending military aid to Ukraine and Zelenskyy replied that if it happened US will “feel it in the future” as was reported by The Express.

This agitated Trump even more as he retorted back with “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem.” In the same meeting JD Vance also told Zelenskyy that he did not show enough gratitude for the US military help and he also added, “Mr President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Vance further added, “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for bringing an end to this conflict.” Post this meeting Zelenskyy was also criticized by Elon Musk, another one of Trump’s greatest allies saying that the Ukrainian President does not want the war between Russia and Ukraine to end.

However, after his disastrous meeting with Trump and his inability to give him the gift he had brought, Zelenskyy went to meet Sir Keir Starmer, the PM of UK, where he received a warmer welcome. England’s monarchy also treated Zelenskyy a lot better than the American President.

After the very public meltdown that Zelenskyy had at the Oval Office, he also mentioned that Trump’s idea of owning Ukrainian power plants will never be materialized as all of those belong to only Ukraine. He further said that Putin should get over his various demands and try to work toward putting an end to the war that is still going on between Russia and Ukraine.

It now remains to be seen if things improve between Zelenskyy and Trump and if the Ukrainian President can ever give him the gift that he had brought along with him.