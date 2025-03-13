Vladimir Putin’s ‘Secret Strategy’ for Ukraine Revealed in Leaked Kremlin Documents

While Donald Trump has proposed a 30-day ceasefire plan for the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin seems to have plans of his own regarding the same. Stopping the Russia-Ukraine war was on Trump’s list of day 1 agendas. However, he is nowhere close to ending the war, and with newly leaked documents, the prospect of peace seems like a distant dream.

As the Washington Post has uncovered, a bunch of leaked documents show that Russia has no plans of abiding by the plan that the US has proposed and Ukraine has gladly accepted. Instead, Putin wants a “complete dismantling” of the government of Ukraine and also wants to weaken America’s position when it finally comes to negotiation.

Putin has a bunch of other agendas that he wants to be fulfilled before any kind of peace is made between the two nations. These include the creation of a new buffer zone, Ukraine not being given NATO membership, and no chance of ending the war before 2026. Putin also does not want any European peacekeeping troops either.

Moreover, to ensure that America’s power is reduced when the final negotiations happen, Putin thinks the best way to do that is to keep destroying Ukraine on the battlefield, which they have been doing. These documents, prepared for the Kremlin, also revealed that Trump’s proposal to ensure peace at the Ukrainian border within 100 days is “impossible to realise” and further added, “peaceful resolution cannot happen before 2026.”

Regarding Russia’s plan of dismantling Ukraine, the documents mentioned, “The current Kiev regime cannot be changed from within the country. Its complete dismantling is necessary.” Moreover, it was also mentioned that for any kind of peace deal to happen Russia should gain sovereignty over Ukraine’s already invaded areas.

It should be noted here that previously, Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not gone too well and America had announced a temporary ceasing of sharing military intelligence with Ukraine. While Trump has been accused of mostly siding with Russia and having a clear preference for Putin, his recent threatening statements to Russia give a different message.

Trump recently posted on Truth Social, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.” He further added, “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

However, Russia does not seem to be much bothered by these threats as is clear from these leaked documents. Putin is supposedly on his own mission to destroy Ukraine and will not be going for peace soon. Previously, Zelenskyy had received a lot of backlash for making statements similar to this and it now remains to be seen how America proceeds further with the revelation of the documents and Russia’s demands.