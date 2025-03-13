Trump Warns Russia of ‘Devastating’ Consequences—Putin Responds in Military Uniform

Donald Trump has been playing the role of the peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine. The President recently warned Vladimir Putin to ceasefire and stop the war. Following the warning, the Russian President wore a military uniform during his next public appearance.

Trump has spent the last few weeks being at the forefront of peace negotiations. In a press conference at the White House, the President had previously revealed that he had spoken to both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders on a phone call. He had also revealed that peace looked promising after his calls with the respective leaders.

In the month that followed Trump met up with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting did not exactly turn out to be fruitful, after the Ukrainian President had what the media described as a “meltdown” in the Oval Office.

Trump and J.D. Vance were both largely displeased by Zelenksyy’s behavior. The American President even demanded an apology from the Ukrainian President. During his address to Congress speech, Trump made a mention about receiving an “important letter” from Zelenskyy.

Trump revealed that the Ukrainian praised him for his “strong leadership” and noted that he “appreciates” correspondence. Zelenskyy also mentioned how Trump’s leadership will help in putting an end to the war. He also urged the Republican to “come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

Ukraine and Russia continue battling it out in the Kursk region as the peace negotiations continue without a clear conclusion. President Putin recently met up with important military leaders while wearing the military uniform of his country.

> Ukraine and EU cry ceasefire

> “The ball is in Russia’s court”

> Putin says nothing

> Pulls up to Kursk in full military uniform I hope they got their answer… pic.twitter.com/LZhLupQ0L2 — Spetsnaℤ 007 🇷🇺 (@Alex_Oloyede2) March 12, 2025

During his meeting, he made his intention of taking back the Ukraine-occupied region of Kursk clear. “Indeed, in the shortest possible time is to finally defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region and still conducting defensive actions here,” the Russian leader declared. Putin also declared that any Ukrainian soldiers caught in the said region would immediately be considered as “terrorists.”

Ukraine’s military leader addressed the situation while making it clear that the nation had no intention of backing off either. Oleksandr Syrskyi took to Facebook to note that Ukrainian soldiers would persistently fight in the Krusk region for “as long as appropriate and necessary.”

Donald Trump who has endlessly been negotiating for peace reportedly has gone for a more aggressive approach. The President allegedly delivered Russia with a “devastating” threat recently.

The Republican reportedly threatened Putin with trade and economic pressure to get Russia to ceasefire. The threat came while he was in a conversation with Irish prime minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office.

President Trump made a cryptic remark about Russia in the Oval Office, suggesting that Russia is inclined to make a deal because, in a way only he understands, they have no other choice. pic.twitter.com/Biiv8KBnRj — Geopoliti𝕏 (@DalioTroy) March 7, 2025

Trump hinted at the economic pressure he plans to leverage over Russia by noting that things for Russia won’t be “pleasant” in a financial sense. “I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don’t want to do it that because I want to get peace,” the Republican openly threatened.

A document acquired by the Washington Post on the other hand alleges that Putin has no plans to put an end to the ongoing war. The Russian leader plans to “completely dismantle” Ukraine until 2026.