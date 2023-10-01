In a shocking turn of events at the Iowa State Fair, Vivek Ramaswamy, the 2024 presidential hopeful, faced a setback when Eminem’s legal team released a cease and desist letter, forbidding him from publicly rapping the rapper’s hit song “Lose Yourself.” Apoorva Ramaswamy, Vivek’s wife, revealed her husband’s disappointment in a recent interview. The incident unraveled during a Fairside Chat at the Iowa State Fair in August when Governor Kim Reynolds asked candidates about their favorite hype-up songs. Ramaswmay, 38-year-old, excitedly announced his liking for walking out to Eminem’s "Lose Yourself." As the Iowa governor’s team played the song to wrap up the event, Ramaswamy grabbed the moment, holding onto the mic and rapping the lyrics, creating a viral sensation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Apoorva Ramaswamy Says, Husband Vivek Ramaswamy Considers Himself a 'Conspiracy Realist'

Unfortunately, Eminem was not delighted with Ramaswamy’s use of his music. The rapper’s music licenser, BMI, issued a cease and desist letter to Ramaswamy’s campaign lawyers, revoking the license to use Eminem’s music. Apoorva, 34-year-old, addressed the situation in her interview with Daily Mail, clarifying that Vivek and the campaign did not initiate the use of the music. She asserted, "It was from the folks of Iowa who turned on the music, so there was nearly nothing for us to cease and desist from." Despite understating the significance of the incident, Apoorva accepted that it was a “bummer” for her husband, who loves the song. The couple, both millennials who grew up listening to Eminem’s music in the 90s and 2000s, has accepted the challenges of Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign. If elected, Ramaswamy would be the youngest president in U.S. history, a fact he has emphasized during campaign events.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Acknowledging the speculations that Ramaswamy might be going for a vice-presidential position with former president Donald Trump, Apoorva dismissed the idea. She highlighted that Ramaswamy, her husband, an entrepreneur accustomed to being in charge, is not seeking a subordinate role. When asked about any differences in political views between them, Apoorva amusingly remarked that she probably wouldn't "rap as much as he does" if she were running for president. 'I think I'm very proud of what he's doing. And I think if people take the time to actually listen to his whole message, he does it with a sense of respect for all Americans, and true regard for our autonomy and our ability to rise above, which I'm really proud of him for.' She further stated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He'll Deport American-Born Children of Undocumented Immigrants

Despite the challenges of campaigning, including a crying Arjun, their one-year old son during the interview, Apoorva remains proud of Vivek's message and his regard for American autonomy. The couple, both hailing from households with two Indian immigrant parents, met at Yale, where Vivek studied law, and Apoorva pursued medicine. Since then, Vivek has co-founded businesses in asset management, hedge funds, and biotech, while Apoorva has become a throat surgeon and assistant professor in Ohio, following in the footsteps of her surgeon father.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Silicon Valley Fundraiser Tickets To Cost Nearly $50,000

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy Thinks Biden is ‘Deflecting Reality’ By Visiting Michigan For The UAW Strikes

Vivek Ramaswamy Quotes From The Bible With Ease While Confessing to Being a Devout Hindu