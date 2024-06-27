Vivek Ramaswamy Slammed For Claiming Trump Will Unify Country: "Ever Looked at His Social Media?"

CNN anchor John Berman was shocked when former presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump's ally, Vivek Ramaswamy, made the bold claim that Trump “cares deeply about national unity.” The comment was met with immediate skepticism with Berman asking Ramaswamy if he'd ever seen Trump's divisive social media activity, per Mediaite.

Ramaswamy, a staunch defender of Trump, was on the interview to speak about the upcoming debate. Ramaswamy claimed, “Biden pledged to unite the country. He has failed miserably. And I think having this debate tonight, has a chance to focus on the vision for the future, rather than relitigate.” Berman was taken aback and was quick to point out Trump's inflammatory rhetoric, saying, “Have you– have you have you ever looked at Donald Trump’s social media account? Like on major national holidays where he says, 'Happy Easter to all, even the scum,' you know, and 'filth of the Earth,' things like that? That’s a message of unity?”

Ramaswamy kept defending the former president, trying to allege that the harsh language was important to his first term where he was trying to “fight fire with fire.” But Berman stayed strong, saying he's only citing instances from three weeks ago. “I’m talking about like three weeks ago! I’m talking about like I’m talking about three weeks ago! Do you think his social media account is unifying?”

Ramaswamy attempted to defend Trump again but failed miserably. He said, “I don’t think social media is set up to be unifying, period. And that’s out of left-wing or right-wing point. That’s 280 characters. But I’m revealing the point that I think is counterintuitive to a lot of people.” But Berman shot back amid all his cross talk and said, “It’s counterintuitive because they don’t see a message of unity!”

Ramaswamy's unwavering loyalty to Trump has been a hallmark of his political persona, per Intelligencer. Despite lacking political experience, the young biotech entrepreneur has garnered attention within the Republican Party, climbing up to a possible VP position under Trump. His vehement opposition to “wokeness” and his steadfast defense of Trump has been among the reasons why was a top pick for vice president in the 2024 CPAC straw poll. He even attended Trump’s hush money trial along with other potential VP candidates.

During his presidential campaign, Ramaswamy often praised Trump, even proposing that GOP candidates sign to pardon the former president. Trump himself has often praised Ramaswamy’s energy and suggested he would definitely be part of his administration. In January 2024, Trump responded to chants of “VP, VP, VP” for Ramaswamy at a rally by saying, “He’s going to be working with us for a long time.”

However, in March 2024, Bloomberg reported that Trump had ruled out Ramaswamy as his running mate but was considering him for an important cabinet position, such as Homeland Security secretary. Even then, Ramaswamy remains a top contender for the VP position.