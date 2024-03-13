GOP Too ‘Divisive’ Under Trump, Will Vote for Biden: Conservative Christian Slams MAGA Republican

A Christian conservative voter challenged former president Donald Trump's supporter Representative Andy Biggs, shocking the MAGA supporter with his assertions.

The caller, a longtime Republican and ardent Christian conservative, declared he would vote for President Joe Biden because the GOP had become too divisive under Trump. Biggs, a conservative Republican from Arizona and a fervent Trump supporter, participated in a conversation on important topics influencing political discourse on C-SPAN's Washington Journal.

Topics covered included immigration, government spending, and foreign policy. During the conversation, a caller challenged him on the status of the current Republican Party, per Newsweek. The caller, identified as Nick from Berlin, Connecticut, said that the nation has been "doing very well" during the Biden administration and that he has been "puzzled" by the "divisiveness" inside the GOP.

"I just wanted to speak with Mr. Biggs about the concept of being a Republican," the caller said, per Raw Story. "And I've got to say, the state of this union is tremendous. We're strong. We're doing well."

Berlin, a Hartford suburb, supported Trump in 2020 by around 5 percentage points, down from his 11-point win in 2016. Nick explained that he has traveled the country five times, registering as a Republican each time. "And the divisiveness that I've seen from my party in the past 40 years has got me kind of puzzled," he continued. "I just registered as a Republican two months ago for the fifth time, Mr. Biggs. And I'm just going to leave you with this comment, and that is that I register as a Republican because I'm a conservative, and I'm going to vote for Joe Biden because I'm a Christian," he concluded.

As for Biggs, he addressed the caller's worries about Trump and Republicans and said that the man "probably should have re-registered as a Democrat," implying that the caller shouldn't be a member of the Republican Party. "I think if you're not voting for Donald Trump because you think he's not a Christian or not a moral man, I'm not going to say, 'Look at Joe Biden'," the lawmaker added. "I would just say we should all look at ourselves and see who's casting the first stone."

The conversation takes place as Trump seems to be certain to win the Republican Party's presidential nominee and as his sometimes-brash political style is drastically changing the Republican Party. Republican opponents of Trump contend that the "MAGA" brand has alienated suburban and moderate voters, who are essential to the GOP's success in key states.

The appointment of Trump loyalists to key roles at the Republican National Committee—his daughter-in-law serving as the RNC's co-chair—has raised concerns among voters and other Republicans. Briggs, however, disagreed with the caller's assertions about Trump's divisiveness, citing the 1960s and the Cold War era as harsher and more divided periods. Briggs is among many supporters who believe Trump is the greatest candidate to lead the GOP at this time.