When Vivek Ramaswamy Said He ‘Cried’ While Watching Trump Supporters Riot on Jan 6: ‘I Was in Tears’

On the third anniversary of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Vivek Ramaswamy, who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump, faced criticism after a contradictory tweet surfaced. In a tweet on the X platform, Ramaswamy wrote, “Happy Entrapment Day,” offering a stark departure from his previous sentiments about the Capitol attack.

However, some Twitter users quickly pointed out evidence that contradicted Ramaswamy's recent statement. Ed Tarnowski, a policy expert, highlighted an interview Ramaswamy gave on January 27, 2021, quoting him as saying, "This might be controversial to say, but I think that when I saw the disgrace that unfolded at the footsteps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, I cried. I was in tears when I watched on television that day." The tweet sparked further reactions from users on X, reminding Ramaswamy that his earlier stance sharply criticized Trump's role in inciting the violence on January 6, 2021.

One user dug up an appearance by Ramaswamy on Fox News with anchor Shannon Bream on the night of January 27, 2021, where he expressed his emotional response to the attack. Before his tweet on the third anniversary of the insurrection, Ramaswamy had been critical of Trump's actions leading up to the attack.

In his 2022 book, Nation of Victims, Ramaswamy condemned Trump for refusing to concede the 2020 election, attempting to overturn the results, and the subsequent consequences on January 6th.

Happy Entrapment Day. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 6, 2024

This stark contrast with Ramaswamy's dismissive tweet, labeling the anniversary as Entrapment Day, highlights the intricate and evolving dynamics within the Republican party. In the landscape of GOP presidential hopefuls, Ramaswamy faces a challenging situation as he confronts the likelihood of not meeting the criteria for CNN's upcoming GOP presidential debate in Iowa.

With his poll numbers appearing to fall short, Ramaswamy took a direct and critical stance, launching a vehement attack on CNN. He accused the former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. In a strongly-worded statement, he expressed his dissatisfaction, characterizing CNN's actions as "a desperate bid... to limit the scope of debate in the Republican presidential primary and to prop up the least conservative and most corrupt candidate in the race (Nikki Haley)."

Rather than merely verbalizing his discontent, Ramaswamy has opted for a confrontational approach. Faced with potential exclusion, he has chosen to participate in a competing event in Des Moines alongside conservative podcaster Tim Pool.

Regarding the ongoing developments, Ramaswamy's campaign issued a statement criticizing CNN, stating, "Rating wasteland CNN has not only guaranteed themselves the most boring presidential ‘debate’ in modern history with two career politicians reciting consultant-vetted talking points, but the network has exposed itself to be actively engaging in egregious interference with the Iowa GOP caucus and disrespecting GOP voters."

