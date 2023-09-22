Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took a rare swipe at former President Donald Trump during an event in a Columbus, Ohio suburb. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old businessman running for the 2024 Republican nomination, criticized Trump for failing to fulfill his promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

According to ABC News, while addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy emphasized his commitment to not making false promises, stating, "My friend Donald Trump promised us: repeal and replace Obamacare. Eight years later, did it happen? No, it did not. It is a false promise if it is contingent on Congress." In national polls, Ramaswamy trails behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, often finding himself in third place among Republican candidates.

During his event, Ramaswamy presented his proposals for reducing the United States' dependence on China by decreasing the supply of pharmaceuticals and industrial-base materials from China and instead expanding trade with trusted allies. While Ramaswamy's comments on tax policy led to his criticism of Trump's handling of Obamacare, he also discussed the common mistake made by many presidents in prioritizing legislative matters.

Ramaswamy's support for Trump has been evident throughout his campaign. During the first GOP debate, which Trump chose to skip, Ramaswamy pledged to pardon the former president if given the opportunity and continued to praise him as "the best president of the 21st century."

In an interview with ABC's This Week, Ramaswamy expressed his belief that Trump had not engaged in any illegal activities in response to questions about the events of January 6, 2021, and the classified documents found at Trump's Florida residence. As Ramaswamy's campaign gains momentum, his willingness to offer constructive criticism of Trump's policies and promises adds complexity to the Republican primary race.

Recently, Ramaswamy joined TikTok in another step to propagate his campaign for the elections but was met by online witches, literally. The online witch community started putting hexes on his name and some even pulled his leg with comments like, "I edge you." This made a hilarious trend over the social media platform TikTok trending with the hashtag 'witchtok'. Nevertheless, Ramaswamy is determined to do his level best and run his narrative through various social networking sites.

In another development, Business Insider also reported that individuals who have worked with him described the Presidential hopeful as "paranoid and high-maintenance," with an unusual insistence on maintaining the air conditioning in his office at 64 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Suffice it to say that Vivek Ramaswamy's foray into TikTok has certainly attracted attention, both positive and negative. It remains to be witnessed how the GOP presidential candidate will engage with the diverse online community. His presidential aspirations and conservative viewpoints continue to be at the forefront of his political journey.

