Virginia Giuffre’s Family Issues Statement Following Former Prince Andrew’s Arrest

The former Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, becoming the first senior British royal family member to be arrested. Now Virginia Giuffre’s family has broken the silence, commenting on his detention.

​

Detectives from Thames Valley Police Station interrogated him in connection with his relationship with Epstein during the period when he served as a UK trade envoy. He was charged with misconduct in public office and later released after hours of grilling. Andrew was seen leaving the police station after 12 hours of questioning.

​

Virginia Giuffre stunned the crowd after she sued the former Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, in 2021 under New York’s Child Victims Act. In the lawsuit, she accused him of sexually assaulting her several times in the early 2000s when she was still a teenager.

The connections in this one interview. Virginia Giuffre reveals Epstein trafficked her to Andrew. She’s hit by a bus then “commits suicide.” The interviewer’s mother gets kidnapped and is still being held for ransom. And today, Andrew was arrested. pic.twitter.com/eY2yLBCK7e — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) February 19, 2026

​Andrew continued to deny the allegations brought up against him. The duo settled out of court, and he ended up paying Giuffre around $12 million.

​

The disgraced prince was detained at his home on the King’s estate in Sandringham. Following UK protocol, the police did not reveal Mountbatten-Windsor’s name but revealed they arrested a man in his 60s.

​

Following his arrest, Virginia Giuffre’s family spoke to CBS News. They commented that even though Virginia is not alive to see the win, it has brought the family relief knowing her aggressor is behind bars.

​

They thanked law enforcement for not sparing him because of his status. “At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.”

​

Virginia’s brother and sister-in-law commented that it was “surreal” hearing about the arrest. They described the moment as a “spike of joy and celebration.”

​

“On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,” they said in the statement.

​

King Charles III commented on his brother’s arrest and stated that the royal family will cooperate with the police while they investigate the matter.

🚨DEFLECTION: Asked if Epstein associates could “wind up in handcuffs,” Trump says: “I’m the expert… I’ve been totally exonerated… I did nothing… he was against me.” Prince Andrew gets arrested and Trump makes it about himself. Not the victims. Not accountability. Himself. pic.twitter.com/YKWDdRIOjm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 19, 2026

​”I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he said in his statement.

​

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” the King concluded.