Virginia Giuffre’s Estate Faces $10 Million Defamation Lawsuit Over Prince Andrew Payout After Judge’s Groundbreaking Ruling

Virginia Giuffre is probably one of the most well-known victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew. She was one of the central figures of the scandal, which brought out the names of other socialites involved in the ring and the part of the scandal. On April 25, 2025, Giuffre committed suicide due to mounting financial pressure and its effect on her mental health.

As per the ruling of a New York judge, however, even though Giuffre is no longer alive, a case filed against her by artist Rina Oh will move forward.

For context, in February of 2022, Virgina Giuffre reached a high-profile settlement with Prince Andrew of Great Britain. The settlement was worth $16 million and resolved the civil suit filed against Prince Andrew by Giuffre, which alleged that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. It is to be noted that the royal has always denied these allegations and still does.

However, in this lawsuit, Giuffre names Artist Rina Oh as her recruiter. According to the court documents, Virginia Giuffre had accused Ms Oh of being a recruiter and participant in Epstein’s trafficking network. Oh, had denied any such involvement. She has also claimed that Giuffre’s allegations have caused irreparable harm to her reputation, mental health, and professional life.

Oh claims she was wrongfully labelled an accomplice in a criminal enterprise. She claimed that the accusations were baseless and were deliberately malicious. Her legal suit sought damages for emotional distress and reputational damage that were a direct result of Giuffre’s published remarks.

When Giuffre passed away in April 2025, it was expected that probably the defamation case would die down with her; however , according to New York State law, civil liabilities are not nullified upon the death of the defendants and are transferred to the estate.

Therefore now the court has decided that a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed against the late Virginia Giuffre can move forward. The court is transferring the case to her estate. This move has ensured that the dispute surrounding her public statements does not end with her passing.

It was earlier reported that this suit filed by Ms. Oh had become a focal point of legal tension and a point of contention in Ms. Giuffre’s life. It has been reported that she was worried and was experiencing severe emotional and financial stress in the week leading up to her death. The New York State Appellate Court’s decision that allowed Rina Oh’s defamation claim to proceed was reportedly a major contributing factor to her deteriorating mental health.

Virginia Giuffre ‘extremely distressed’ about Prince Andrew payout before her death – The Mirror US [ Rina Oh Amen Lawsuits vs. Virginia Giuffre, Defendant, Proceed Onwards Against Giuffre’s Estate ] [ Giuffre’s Motion Denied in New York Courts ] https://t.co/lHizEXQJ7u — Vincent F. Amen (@VincentFAmen) May 12, 2025

The financial agreement between Virgina Giuffre and Prince Andrew is now under increased scrutiny. If Oh’s defamation lawsuit proceeds and if there is any judgment against Giuffre’s estate, it could undermine the value of her assets. And this would directly impact her three children, who are named as beneficiaries.

Under civil law, posthumous liability allows lawsuits to be continued against the estates of deceased individuals. The continuation of Rina Oh’s lawsuit could lead to a reduction in Virginia Giuffre’s estate value. It would potentially diminish what remains of her assets for her children.