Viral Video: Florida Gas Station Brawl Erupts After Woman Smashes Car Window With a Baton

A wild fight broke out between two women at a gas station in Florida. A video of the incident has gone viral, which shows one woman smashing the other’s car window before the altercation turned physical. The incident took place at a Wawa gas station on Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 5.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the video footage circulating online shows a white woman holding a baton while striking the rear window of a Black woman’s Lexus ES 300 sedan. The car could be seen parked next to a Kia Soul at the Florida pump station when the argument escalated.

The video clip begins after the dispute had already intensified. The woman with the baton is seen smashing the Lexus window, shattering its glass. Within seconds, the Lexus owner grabs the baton away from the attacker and calls for help from people standing nearby.

Karen breaks black women’s window at gas station and pays the price😧😧😧 pic.twitter.com/eeTia9wGgY — FADE (@FadeMFx) March 5, 2026

Witnesses at the scene reacted in shock as the fight unfolded. As the fight continued, the Lexus owner, upset about the damage to her vehicle, struck the other woman’s Kia Soul, breaking one of its windows.

Soon after, the fight turned physical. Video shows the Lexus owner grabbing the other woman by her hair and swinging at her while people around them tried to understand what was happening. At one moment, one of the women tried to bite the other during the struggle.

“Did she try to bite her head off or am I trippin??” one social media user commented after the video was posted online.

The white woman somehow got the baton back and continued to fight until a man intervened. The man stepped in and pulled the object away from her hands, temporarily calming the situation.

For a moment, the argument turned into a heated discussion about how to resolve the conflict. “I don’t need cops,” the woman with the Kia Soul said while raising her hands. “You want cops?” she asked.

The Lexus owner responded by demanding compensation for the damage. “Give me my money,” she said, adding, “Cash App me.”

Never seen someone so mad they bite someone’s scalp😂😂 — Christopher (@c_alexander19) March 5, 2026

Despite multiple attempts, the fight did not stop. It resumed as the two threw hands at each other. During the scuffle, a phone flew out of the car before the Lexus owner pushed the other woman to the ground and pinned her down.

The man recording the scene reacted in disbelief, saying, “Another day on Normandy Boulevard,” hinting at the nature of the Florida city. His remark sparked laughter and jokes from social media users who watched the video.

The fight eventually stopped when the woman accused of breaking the Lexus window was ready to end the confrontation. “I’m going to give you money,” she said.

Notably, the reason behind the fight still remains unclear. It is unknown what originally triggered the argument or whether police were called to the Wawa gas station in Florida. Local Florida authorities have not confirmed if any arrests were made or charges were filed.